PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two bike paths will receive significant improvements thanks to federal funding secured by Sen. Jack Reed.

Reed said Friday that $6.6 million in federal funding will be put towards improving the Woonasquatucket River Greenway and the Washington Secondary Bike Path, with each receiving $3.4 million and $3.2 million respectively.

The funding will help enhance both bike and pedestrian travel, as well as connect the bike paths to more neighborhoods.

“The long and winding road is about to get a bit longer, smoother, safer and more connected thanks to these federal funds and the tireless advocacy of the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council,” Reed said. “The bike path is for everyone and it promotes healthy living.”

The Woonasquatucket Greenway is 7 miles long and runs from Waterplace Park in downtown Providence to Lyman Avenue in Johnston.

The new funding will be used to support the design and build of a dedicated off-road, shared-use path. It will also include a canoe and kayak launch and new park areas. The costs also cover engineering and new lighting and safety features.

The Washington Bike Path is 19 miles long and runs from Cranston to Coventry. The funding will allow the state to construct the final 1-mile stretch of trail needed to connect Providence to the current end of the path in Cranston.