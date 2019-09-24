2 candidates from Boston suburbs seek Kennedy’s seat

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Democrats from the northern tip of Congressman Joe Kennedy’s U.S. House district announced Tuesday they are running to succeed him.

The announcements by Becky Grossman, a Newton city councilor, and Alan Khazei, a Brookline resident who co-founded City Year, reinforce the theory that residents from those wealthy Boston suburbs could dominate the list of candidates who seek to represent a district that stretches far south through the Attleboros all the way to Fall River.

If Kennedy runs, his US House seat opens up too. Here's a look at it (in purple). Half the votes are in this group of towns



Newton (12%)

Brookline (7.5%)

Taunton (6%)

Attleboro (5%)

Needham (5%)

Franklin (5%)

N.Attleboro (4%)

Wellesley (4%)

Milford (3.5%) https://t.co/oHIaBiwwmG pic.twitter.com/4qXGQaUjcR — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) August 19, 2019

Grossman, a 39-year-old Harvard graduate and former prosecutor whose father once led the Democratic National Committee, described herself as a progressive and said she will refuse to accept donations from corporate PACs. “We’re either going to tackle issues like gun violence and climate change head on, or our kids will pay the price,” she said. “As a mom of young kids, I can’t accept that.”

Khazei, a 58-year-old who made unsuccessful bids for U.S. Senate in 2010 and 2012, said in an open letter he was running in part “because Donald Trump is an existential threat to our democracy and the promise set forth in the Preamble to our Constitution: to form a more perfect union.” He added, “Our democratic institutions are in peril, special interests have taken over, and the system is failing.”

The 4th Congressional District seat has opened up unexpectedly after Kennedy, who first won it in 2012, announced he would mount a primary challenge against U.S. Sen. Ed Markey.

So far the only prominent potential candidate from the southern part of the 4th District is state Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro. He told WPRI 12 on Sunday he had not yet made a decision, but wants to do so “hopefully quickly.”

“We’re still thinking about it,” Feeney said after introducing Kennedy during an event in Attleboro “It’s a decision you want to get right. It’s nothing you want to rush into. But at the same time, I love what I do. So there’s a lot to consider.”

Feeney said he’d spent recent days talking to friends, supporters and voters, and wasn’t prepared to say which way he was leaning. “When you make a decision like this, you go back and forth,” he said.

One candidate was already running in the primary for Kennedy’s seat before he switched to the Senate race: Ihssane Leckey, a Brookline resident who announced she would challenge him months ago.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook