1st formerly incarcerated person named to RI Parole Board

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP/WPRI) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee has appointed someone who once was incarcerated to the state’s parole board for the first time in the board’s history.

McKee said Friday that he appointed Peter Slom, who went before the board himself in 1992, about 26 months into his six-year sentence for dealing cocaine. As a formerly incarcerated person, Slom has been an advocate for this community for almost three decades.

“The members of the Rhode Island Parole Board have a significant responsibility in our communities,” McKee said in a news release. “Peter Slom’s extensive experience in rehabilitation and social work will be an asset to the Board, and his background will help bring new perspective to each individual case.”

Slom said if he wasn’t given the opportunity for early release, he never would have achieved a productive life or been able to work to help others.

“It isn’t how you fall down. It’s how you pick yourself back up,” he said.

McKee’s office said Slom earned his Master of Social Work from Rhode Island College and Substance Use Certification from the University of Rhode Island. He’s since served on numerous community boards and chaired a successful campaign to give those on probation or parole the right to vote in elections.

Slom recently retired after more than 25 years at the state Department of Children, Youth and Families.

“I look forward to welcoming Peter to the Parole Board, with his broad perspective and expertise in so many areas that are relevant to the important work of the board,” chairperson Laura Pisaturo said.

The Parole Board is made up of seven members who evaluate the early release and revocation of incarcerated individuals serving terms of six months or more.