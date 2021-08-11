18 lawmakers, others selected to redraw RI’s political maps

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The General Assembly’s top Democrats have picked the group of 18 lawmakers and members of the public who will redraw Rhode Island’s political maps in the coming months, setting the stage for next year’s election.

The announcement comes one day before the U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to release granular population counts from last year’s census that will be used to determine which parts of the state need more and less representation on Smith Hill. The state-level census data already offered an initial surprise back in April, when Rhode Island unexpectedly retained both of its two seats in the U.S. House.

The work of the Special Commission on Reapportionment is always closely watched at the State House, since the redrawing of district boundaries will change the battle lines for all 113 House and Senate seats as incumbents and challengers weigh whether to run.

“Redistricting is an important and often challenging task that needs to be done in a fair and transparent way,” House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, D-Warwick, said in a statement. “I’m confident that the pool of talent, experience and professionalism that we’ve gathered together on this commission will come up with a fair and equitable process based on the census data.”

Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio have already hired Kimball Brace, a consultant who has redrawn Rhode Island’s maps for decades now, to run the process once again. He has billed the state $423,000 since last July, according to data obtained by 12 News.

The commission will hold hearings this fall to gather input on proposed new maps, and is supposed to make its final recommendation to the General Assembly by Jan. 15. The first hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Members of the public will have access to the software Brace uses, Ruggerio said.

Shekarchi and Ruggerio each had nine picks for the redistricting panel: six members of their respective chambers, plus three others to represent the general public.

The nine commission members appointed by Shekarchi are:

State Rep. Arthur Corvese, D-North Providence

State Rep. Grace Diaz, D-Providence

State Rep. Katherine Kazarian, D-East Providence

State Rep. Brian Newberry, R-North Smithfield

State Rep. Robert Phillips, D-Woonsocket

State Rep. David Place, R-Burrillville

Antonio Lopes, CEO of TILT Communications

Kaprece Ransaw, a real estate agent

Former state Rep. Stephen Ucci, who co-chaired the last reapportionment panel.

The nine commission members appointed by Ruggerio are:

State Sen. Stephen Archambault, D-Smithfield

State Sen. Walter Felag Jr., D-Warren

State Sen. Ana Quezada, D-Providence

State Sen. V. Susan Sosnowski, D-South Kingstown

State Sen. Jessica de la Cruz, R-North Smithfield

State Sen. Gordon Rogers, R-Foster

Maria Bucci, former Cranston City Council member

Alvin Reyes, an official at the IBEW Local 99 union

Former state Sen. Harold Metts.

Massachusetts has already kicked off its own redistricting process, with lawmakers holding virtual hearings in recent weeks to solicit input.

Eli Sherman contributed to this report.