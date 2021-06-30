Williams, Quezada to hold news conference following impasse on police misconduct bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two General Assembly leaders who want to reform the R.I. Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights have called a news conference Wednesday afternoon after efforts to change the law stalled in both chambers.

State Rep. Anastasia Williams and Sen. Ana Quezada, both Providence Democrats, are scheduled to speak about the legislation at 2 p.m., alongside members of the Legislative Black and Latino Caucus.

The news conference comes after the leaders of both chambers said consensus could not be reached before the legislative session wraps up, which is supposed to happen Thursday night.

House Speaker Joe Shekarchi was first to say on Tuesday that talks had stalled.

“It appears we can’t reach consensus in the House on reforming LEOBOR before we finish our legislative business this week,” Shekarchi said. “I pledge to continue to work hard on this important issue, and if we have a fall session, I hope we can have a resolution then.”

The Senate initially planned to move forward with a committee vote on a LEOBOR revision Thursday, but cancelled the meeting on Wednesday after that chamber also hit an impasse.

Momentum had been growing to change the police misconduct law following the death of George Floyd last year and subsequent civil rights protests. But a slew of different bills were introduced, ranging from incremental changes to a full repeal of the law.

LEOBOR gives police officers in Rhode Island the opportunity for a disciplinary hearing before receiving any punishment longer than a two-day suspension. The hearing panel is made up of three active or retired law enforcement officers, two of which the accused officer has a say in selecting.

The law also bars police chiefs from speaking publicly about officer misconduct cases, and delays the hearing process when a criminal charge is involved.

The most tangible current example is that of Providence Police Sgt. Joseph Hanley, who remains employed by the Providence Police Department but suspended as he appeals an assault conviction stemming from improper use of force on the job — despite the fact that city leaders want to fire him. Police Chief Hugh Clements and Public Safety Commissioner Steven Paré support reforming LEOBOR, while Mayor Jorge Elorza wants a full repeal.

Police unions, while open to some small changes, have fought to keep the law, arguing it provides due process for officers that are expected to make split-second decisions in high-stress situations.

A task force convened by the Senate recommended in December 2020 to extend the maximum suspension from two days to 14, to add more neutral parties to the hearing panel, and to partially remove a gag order on police chiefs, allowing them to make “limited public statements” about investigations of officers they’re moving to terminate.

The sticking points in negotiations appear to deal with the length of suspension and the makeup of the hearing panel, rather than whether or not the law should be repealed.

But some say incremental changes don’t go far enough. State Sen. Tiara Mack, D-Providence, introduced a bill that would fully repeal LEOBOR.

“We don’t need baby steps towards justice, we need JUSTICE,” she tweeted Wednesday.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Mack said she would likely vote against any bill that reforms LEOBOR but does not repeal it. She noted the fact that Rhode Island plans to equip all police departments with body cameras, which she said could result in more evidence of police misconduct.

“We’re spending $15 million on body cams and we still may not be able to remove people in positions of law enforcement who are shown on camera to have done something wrong,” Mack said.

This story will be updated following the 2 p.m. news conference.