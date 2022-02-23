PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse said Wednesday he remains confident the U.S. has leverage over Vladimir Putin as the Russian leader mobilizes forces against Ukraine, but he wishes the Biden administration had moved more quickly to impose sanctions.

In an interview with 12 News, Whitehouse argued world leaders need to “fully isolate Russia” — and said he thought Putin would be particularly affected by efforts to go after wealthy Russian oligarchs who have assets in other countries.

“To me his point of vulnerability is to go after the oligarchs, and seize their yachts, seize their fancy London townhouses, seize their Miami apartments – grab everything you can get your hands on and make them come and try to get it back,” Whitehouse said.

While acknowledging the Russians might try to respond by waging cyber attacks against the U.S., Whitehouse said, “we have our own cyber capabilities, so they’ll be at real risk if they get too full of mischief.”

Whitehouse, a third-term Democrat, returned Wednesday from a trip to Europe where he helped lead a Senate delegation to the Munich Security Conference, a high-level annual gathering of western leaders. The Ukraine crisis was the main focus of the event this year.

Whitehouse was one of three local lawmakers who attended the event, along with Democratic Congressmen Jim Langevin of Rhode Island and Bill Keating of Massachusetts.

“We really saw pretty astonishing unity and strength among among all the participating nations in the Atlantic alliance,” Whitehouse said.

“Putin went into this hoping he could break NATO, hoping he could crack [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky and collapse the Ukrainian government, and hoping that he’d be able to extort demands from all of us,” he said. “And he’s 0 for 3 on those things.”

At the same time, Whitehouse said he would have preferred that the Biden administration had done an early round of sanctions on the Russian regime based solely on his ongoing threats against Ukraine.

“To put a knife to someone’s throat is a bad act irrespective of whether you drive the knife home or not,” he said, while adding that administration officials “have a lot going on, and I can’t fault their judgment.”

Whitehouse said members of Congress are considering a range of legislative responses to the crisis, including appropriating money to create a task force that would target Russian oligarchs as well as strengthening the administration’s sanctions authority and providing more money for the Ukrainian government and the country’s refugees.

He also painted the stakes in stark terms.

“If we allow Putin to invade and occupy Ukraine and violate the conventions of nationhood and sovereignty this way, then you can bet the Chinese will be looking and that could affect what they do about Taiwan,” Whitehouse said, warning such an outcome would “weaken the foundations of democracy” across the globe.

Keating, who represents New Bedford and Fall River, said during an interview Wednesday on 12 News at 4 that he believed Putin is preparing to order “much more of an expansive invasion” of Ukraine, after the Russian leader sent troops into two breakaway regions earlier this week.

But Keating said the gathering in Munich also left him believing Putin had miscalculated by underestimating the unity of western nations.

“He thought that because of his energy leverage, because of elections that had just occurred in Germany and were about to occur in France, the fatigue in the U.S. with the Afghanistan war — he thought this would be, in the midst of a COVID pandemic, the time to make a long-awaited plan that he’s put into place,” Keating said.

He added, “This isn’t about Ukraine and Russia alone. People have to realize the magnitude of this. … This is an historic battle that’s now upon us at this moment, not between just these two countries but between democracy and authoritarianism.”

Ted Nesi is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor.

Kim Kalunian contributed to this report.