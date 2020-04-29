1  of  2
Warwick laying off up to 50 city employees

Politics - Government

Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon (file photo)

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Mayor Joseph Solomon is planning to lay off up to 50 municipal workers as the coronavirus pandemic causes a “significant decline” in revenues for the city budget.

Solomon, a Democrat, said in a statement he initially offered the Warwick municipal workers’ union a guarantee of no layoffs for a year, if the union was willing to forgo scheduled pay raises in its contract with the city.

The union declined to forgo the raise, according to Solomon.

“I thought that a compromise was the best solution for our taxpayers, as well as for our union employees and their families,” Solomon said. “During this unprecedented time of economic instability, when most municipalities are facing drastic losses in revenue, I believed it was a fair and equitable request to ask our union to forego a 2.75% raise in exchange for job security and continued healthcare for themselves and their families so that we could keep our budget balanced while saving our taxpayers from additional hardship.”

The layoffs affect the Local 1651 Warwick city employees union, not the police, fire, or teachers union. (Though police and fire dispatchers are in the municipal workers’ union.)

It is not yet clear which jobs will be eliminated to balance the budget. Emily Martineau, a spokesperson for Solomon, said individual affected employees would be notified in about 15 days.

Walter Hartley, the head of Local 1651, confirmed he received the layoff letter from the mayor Wednesday morning. He said it did not indicate how many workers would be laid off or which category of jobs would be lost.

He said 190 of the union’s members participated in a Zoom meeting last week to vote on the mayor’s proposal to forgo raises in exchange for job guarantees, and “the majority voted to reject the mayor’s proposal.”

Solomon said Warwick receives about $9 million in revenue from the airport, hotel taxes, and meal and beverage taxes, which the city is projecting could decline by a third in the upcoming fiscal year. The mayor plans to submit his budget proposal to the City Council by May 15.

The city is self-insured for unemployment, meaning it will still be responsible for paying a portion of the workers’ salaries when they file for unemployment benefits with the state. But the layoffs will save the city the full cost of health and pension benefits for the affected employees.

Warwick appears to be the first municipality to publicly announce layoffs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, though other cities have acknowledged layoffs and furloughs are on the table as they try to balance their budgets.

Gov. Gina Raimondo has also described furloughs of state workers as “probable” as state revenues decline sharply.

Steph Machado (smachado@wpri.com) covers Providence, politics and more for WPRI 12.

