Value of RI pension fund hits $9.5 billion amid market surge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The value of Rhode Island’s state pension fund investments hit a record $9.5 billion at the end of 2020, as retirees and taxpayers continued to reap the benefits of surging capital markets.

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner announced the figure in a news release Wednesday, giving part of the credit to a shift in the fund’s investment strategy away from the hedge funds that his predecessor, now-Gov. Gina Raimondo, had embraced.

“Even in a time of extreme market volatility, my Back to Basics investment strategy has protected the pension fund for those families whose livelihoods depend upon it and has spurred growth, resulting in the fund closing out the year at an all-time high,” said Magaziner, a second-term Democrat who is eyeing a 2022 run for governor.

The treasurer’s office said the pension fund earned 11.87% in 2020, slightly better than the 11.49% growth of its benchmark. The S&P 500 stock index gained 16.26% for the year.

This November will mark a decade since Raimondo engineered an overhaul of the state’s pension system that reduced and restructured benefits in an effort to improve its long-term stability. The changes won her the everlasting enmity of many retired teachers and other workers, but also received praise for tackling a difficult problem.

The most recent report from the state’s actuaries, released in December, put the funding levels of the two biggest state pension plans at 56.2% (for teachers) and 54.2% (for state employees) — meaning that the fund’s current value is enough to cover a little more than half the future benefits promised to active and former workers.

That is an improvement over the 48.4% funding level of both pension plans in 2010, before passage of the overhaul, which was later amended in a legal settlement after unions challenged the law. But it’s actually down from the roughly 60% level both plans reached in the immediate aftermath of the changes, due to a rise in liabilities exceeding the rise in assets.

However, the actuaries project the situation will improve markedly over the next decade. The funding level for both plans is forecast to top 75% by 2030, due to the whittling down of the liability for unfunded benefits granted years ago and the rising value of the pension fund’s investments.