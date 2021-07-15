US Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson to take senior status

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. 1st Circuit Court of Appeals Judge O. Rogeriee Thompson has written to President Biden indicating she plans to take senior status at the end of the year, Target 12 has learned.

Senior status is a form of semi-retirement for federal judges, meaning Thompson will still hear some cases after Dec. 31. But her permanent seat on the appeals court will open up for Biden to choose a successor.

Thompson, a former R.I. Superior Court judge, was the first Black woman appointed on the 1st Circuit when President Biden named her, as well as the first woman from Rhode Island chosen.

More to come.

Tim White (twhite@wpri.com) is the Target 12 managing editor and chief investigative reporter at 12 News, and the host of Newsmakers. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook