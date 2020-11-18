WPRI 12 News Washington DC Bureau

US House Dems snub Cicilline for assistant House speaker

Politics - Government

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cicilline speaking on the House floor on Tuesday.

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline has lost his bid to become assistant U.S. House speaker, according to a person familiar with the results.

During a closed-door meeting in Washington on Wednesday, House Democrats instead selected Massachusetts Congresswoman Katherine Clark for the role, which is the No. 4 job in the party’s House leadership structure. The person said the vote was 135-92 in her favor.

Cicilline, who easily won re-election to a sixth term earlier this month, had been seen as the underdog in the leadership contest. He had been a more junior member of House leadership for the past two years as chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

Before the vote for assistant speaker, House Democrats also chose to retain the three octogenarians who currently lead their caucus: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn. They also kept Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as chairman of the caucus.

Cicilline offered his congratulations to Clark on Twitter:

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is WPRI 12’s politics and business editor and a Target 12 investigative reporter. He is a weekly panelist on Newsmakers and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour