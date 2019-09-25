Trump impeachment inquiry gains support from RI congressional delegation

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry Tuesday against President Donald Trump, Rhode Island’s congressional delegation was quick to support it.
Congressman Jim Langevin announced his support for the inquiry after criticizing President Trump on several issues, including allegations that he used foreign aid to induce a foreign nation to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden.
Langevin announced last month he supported the impeachment hearings against President Trump.
“I had come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry back in August, in light of other issues that have come out, with respect to the Mueller report,” said Langevin. “This now is the Speaker making the decision after listening to Caucus and seeing the events of the last several days and the information about the president having a very, very disturbing phone call, potentially with the president of the Ukraine.”
“The impeachment inquiry will put Congress at a much stronger Constitutional position to get access records. In this case, certainly the transcript that that President had, which was a phone call with the president of the Ukraine, and allow Congress to determine whether or not any laws were in fact violated.”
U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) issued a statement on the impeachment inquiry into President Trump:
Current Democratic Policy and Communications Committee (DPCC) Chair, and Rhode Island Congressman David Cicilline told Eyewitness News Tuesday he backs the inquiries.
Cicilline also released a statement about the possible impeachment inquiries earlier this month:
Back in June, Congressman Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) said he supported the impeachment inquiry on Newsmakers. “Times have changed and I think Congress has to begin those impeachment proceedings,” Kennedy said at the time.
On Wednesday morning, Kennedy III continued showing support, saying the president “obstructed justice and should have been impeached months ago.”
In wake of several political leaders across the US backing the inquiry, President Trump took to Twitter and said he is facing “presidential harassment.”