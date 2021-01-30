Speaker Shekarchi names House committee chairs, other leaders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — House Speaker Joe Shekarchi on Saturday announced the chairs of House committees for the 2021-22 General Assembly, as well as his appointments to various leadership positions.

Shekarchi, D-Warwick, was elected earlier this month to succeed Cranston Democrat Nick Mattiello, who was ousted by voters in his home district last November.

“I am proud of the talented and diverse group of legislators who have been tasked with reviewing, analyzing and shepherding legislation through the committee process,” Shekarchi said in a statement. “I am also looking forward to our chairs and subcommittee chairs playing an even greater role of providing oversight to state government and the administration.”

The new speaker had already announced Providence Democrat Chris Blazejewski as House majority leader, along with East Providence Democrat Katherine Kazarian and Cumberland Democrat Mia Ackerman as majority whip and deputy majority whip, respectively. Others previously named included Caucus Chair Grace Diaz, D-Providence; Deputy Speaker Charlene Lima, D-Cranston; and Speaker Pro Tempore Brian Patrick Kennedy, D-Hopkinton.

Added to the leadership ranks on Saturday were Portsmouth Democrat Jay Edwards, who had been the No. 3 Democrat under Mattiello but will now serve in the newly created position of majority floor manager, and Johnston Democrat Deb Fellela, who was named senior deputy majority leader, ranking her first among the 14 representatives with that title.

Shekarchi’s office said the new position created for Edwards will see him working with Blazejewski on managing floor session, as well as with the whip and deputy whip on communicating with other members. Fellela will coordinate between leadership and the other deputy majority leaders, as well as lead a new Legislator Mentorship Program for first-time representatives.

“Both Jay and Deb bring great experience and familiarity with the legislative process to their new roles and will be important resources in managing the floor and assisting our colleagues,” Shekarchi said.

Among the committee leadership, the most powerful panel — House Finance — will continue to be led by Marvin Abney, D-Newport, who was first installed there by Mattiello in 2016 after former Rep. Ray Gallison resigned amid scandal.

In addition, Shekarchi announced that Steve Kavanagh has been hired as his deputy chief of staff, working under the speaker’s chief of staff, Ray Simone. Kavanagh has worked as a liaison between governors and the Assembly since 2005, serving Gina Raimondo, Lincoln Chafee and Don Carcieri.

Here is the full list of committee chairs released by Shekarchi’s office:

Conduct: Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson (new chair)

Corporations: Rep. Joseph Solomon Jr. (new chair)

Education: Rep. Joseph McNamara (new committee)

Environment and Natural Resources: Rep. David Bennett

Finance: Rep. Marvin Abney

Health and Human Services: Rep. Stephen Casey (new committee)

Innovation, Internet & Technology: Rep. Deborah Ruggiero (new committee)

Judiciary: Rep. Robert Craven Sr.

Labor: Rep. Anastasia Williams

Municipal Government and Housing: Rep. Raymond Hull (new chair)

Oversight: Rep. Patricia Serpa

Small Business: Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee (new chair)

Special Legislation: Rep. Kathleen Fogarty (new chair)

State Government and Elections: Rep. Evan Shanley (new committee)

Veterans’ Affairs: Rep. Samuel Azzinaro

Here is the list of chairs of a newly created set of Oversight subcommittees:

Rep. Lauren Carson, Tourism, Arts, and Recreation

Rep. Julie Casimiro, Children and Families

Rep. Susan Donovan, Aging and Senior Services

Rep. Arthur Handy, Energy

Rep. Jason Knight, Administrative Efficiency

Here is the list of chairs of the Finance subcommittees:

Rep. Gregg Amore, Education

Rep. Jean-Phillipe Barros, Public Safety

Rep. Alex Marszalkowski, Human Services

Rep. Carlos Tobon, Environment/Transportation

Rep. Camille Vella-Wilkinson, General Government (new chair)

Here is the list of deputy majority leaders:

Rep. Deborah Fellela (senior deputy majority leader)

Rep. Gregg Amore

Rep. Jean Philippe Barros

Rep. Lauren Carson

Rep. Julie Casimiro

Rep. Susan Donovan

Rep. Arthur Handy

Rep. Jason Knight

Rep. Alex Marszalkowski

Rep. Mary Messier

Rep. William O’Brien

Rep. Robert Phillips

Rep. Scott Slater

Rep. Carlos Tobon

Here is the list of other appointments:

Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, Member, Permanent Joint Committee on State Lottery

Rep. James McLaughlin, Co-Chair, Joint Commission on Defense Economy Planning

Rep. June Speakman, Delegate, New England Board of Higher Education