Shekarchi elected House speaker as RI lawmakers return to work offsite

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Warwick Democrat Joe Shekarchi was formally elected Rhode Island’s speaker of the House on Tuesday, putting a new face in the General Assembly’s most powerful role for the first time in nearly seven years as lawmakers face tough decisions amid the pandemic.

Shekarchi’s elevation — preordained since November, when House Democrats endorsed him to replace defeated speaker Nick Mattiello — was the biggest headline on a highly unusual opening day of session for the General Assembly’s 113 legislators.

Democrats maintained their overwhelming dominance in both chambers of the legislature during last November’s elections. The newly sworn-in House includes 65 Democrats and 10 Republicans, while the new Senate has 33 Democrats and five Republicans, unchanged from last year.

To allow for social distancing amid the pandemic, the House met Tuesday at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium, while the Senate was to meet at Rhode Island College’s Sapinsley Hall. The two chambers are expected to continue using those spaces as long as required by public health guidelines, despite spending $166,000 last year on plexiglass partitions for lawmakers’ desks at the State House.

A House spokesperson said two of the 75 representatives, Republicans Justin Price and Robert Quattrocchi, refused to wear a mask for Tuesday’s session at the Vets. Instead they participated remotely from another room elsewhere in the building.

Shekarchi was elected speaker with 59 votes, as just four of the Democrats present abstained: Reps. Liana Cassar of Barrington, Brianna Henries of East Providence, Michelle McGaw of Portsmouth and David Morales of Providence. Two other Democrats were absent due to personal or family illness — Rep. Grace Diaz of Providence and Rep. Art Handy of Cranston — but both said they would have voted for Shekarchi.

“Joe Shekarchi is not your average Joe,” declared Rep. Katherine Kazarian, D-East Providence, in a nominating speech. Like others, she praised him as consensus-oriented and pragmatic.

In his speech, Shekarchi cited the farewell address John F. Kennedy gave in Massachusetts just before becoming president, saying he was guided by the same four words Kennedy called on all public servants to keep front of mind: “Courage. Judgment. Integrity. Dedication.”

“This past year has forced us to confront our failings,” Shekarchi said. “As the economic tide went out, it exposed a society where in too many ways justice has not been established equally, the general welfare has not been promoted fairly and the blessings of liberty remain out of reach for far too many of our fellow Rhode Islanders, through absolutely no fault of their own.”

“We need to do better,” he said. “Much better.”

Republicans put forward the House minority leader, GOP Rep. Blake Filippi of New Shoreham, as an alternative. House Minority Whip Mike Chippendale said he nominated Filippi to give the House “a choice,” rather than simply hold a coronation for Shekarchi.

Still, GOP Rep. Brian Newberry of North Smithfield joined in the kind words for Shekarchi, noting that they got to know each other when they sat near each other during Shekarchi’s first session.

“He was sincere. He was respectful. He listened to other people’s views. He was eager to learn,” Newberry said. “That was eight years ago, and if I was a Democrat I’d think he was an excellent choice to be speaker.” But, he continued, Rhode Island needs bigger policy changes than a Democratic speaker would support.

“This state is slowly bleeding people and money and jobs,” Newberry warned.

But one Republican said she was ready to vote for Shekarchi: Cranston Rep. Barbara Ann Fenton-Fung, who defeated Mattiello. However, Fenton-Fung was unable to attend Tuesday’s session because she is in quarantine after her husband, outgoing Cranston Mayor Allan Fung, tested positive for coronavirus Monday evening.

Fenton-Fung said she would have voted for Shekarchi “given his significant efforts to reach out across the aisle to me since the time of the election and his value of my viewpoints as we talked about how to get Rhode Island to a stronger place.”

If the three absent representatives had been present, Shekarchi would have received 62 of 75 votes.

Shekarchi has already selected Rep. Chris Blazejewski, a Providence Democrat, to serve as his majority leader, but has not yet announced any decisions on other leadership positions or staff appointments. Shekarchi declined last week to confirm or deny that he has asked Ray Simone, longtime Rhode Island chief of staff to U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, to be his chief of staff.

Who is Joe Shekarchi?

Shekarchi, 58, was first elected in 2012 to represent House District 23, which includes Buttonwoods and its surrounding neighborhoods. Mattiello tapped Shekarchi to become the new House majority leader in late 2016, after the previously No. 2, Providence Democrat John DeSimone, lost his primary for re-election.

State House observers generally view Shekarchi as a moderate, business-oriented Democrat — neither as conservative as Mattiello nor as progressive as many in his caucus. His legislative priorities over the years have included economic development and animal rights. But he has also been defined by his desire to remain in good standing with as many people as possible.

“As you know, my goal for this office is to facilitate collaboration and consensus in pursuit of the common good,” Shekarchi said in his speech Tuesday. “My approach will be different, but it should never be confused with an unwillingness to make difficult, final decisions at the appropriate time – and make them stick.”

Shekarchi is also a champion fundraiser, and in recent years has had more money in his campaign account than any other state-level Rhode Island politician. He had $1.16 million in cash on hand as of Nov. 30, according to his most recent R.I. Board of Elections filing, plus another $105,000 in the account of his political action committee, the Rhode Island Good Government PAC.

However, Shekarchi’s political résumé is much longer than his time in the General Assembly.

His uncle, the late jewelry executive Ray Esposito, was a fixture in Rhode Island Democratic Party politics who helped introduce his nephew to politics; friends recall Shekarchi, still in high school, visiting the offices of Gov. Joe Garrahy’s advisers to learn the trade.

After graduating from Mount St. Charles Academy in 1980, Shekarchi went on to earn his bachelor’s and law degrees at Suffolk University. He made a name for himself trying to win Rhode Island for presidential hopeful Paul Tsongas during the 1992 campaign, even as most state leaders lined up behind Bill Clinton. He also built a successful and lucrative law practice, often appearing before local boards and commissions to help clients win approval for their projects.

Shekarchi also has a very different relationship with Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo than Mattiello, who regularly clashed with her over policy and politics — Shekarchi managed her first political campaign, when she ran successfully for general treasurer back in 2010. However, he has emphasized his independence from the governor, and at the moment it’s not clear how long they will serve together amid speculation she could be offered a cabinet position.

Shekarchi lives in Warwick with his partner, Kevin Murphy. Shekarchi’s father, Khalil, is a 94-year-old retired surgeon who came to the United States as an immigrant from Iran in the 1950s, while his mother is deceased. His two siblings, Mary and John, are also lawyers.

