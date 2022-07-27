PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is preparing to introduce legislation that would impose term limits on U.S. Supreme Court justices and create a new process for Congress to reverse the court’s decisions.

The Rhode Island Democrat, a senior member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has become one of the most vocal critics of the court’s new conservative supermajority. He is slated to publish a new book this fall laying out his criticisms of the justices and their allies.

Whitehouse’s latest proposals regarding the court are encompassed in two different bills.

The first bill is the Supreme Court Tenure Establishment and Retirement Modernization (TERM) Act, introduced Tuesday in the House by Congressman Hank Johnson, a Georgia Democrat who has worked with Whitehouse on multiple measures involving the high court.

Under the TERM Act, Supreme Court justices would serve for a set period of 18 years, as opposed to their current lifetime appointments. Presidents would automatically get to appoint new justices in the first and third years of their terms; currently seats only open up when justices die or retire.

If the TERM Act became law, the nine current justices would be required to retire one at a time as justices get appointed under the new every-other-year schedule. (The longest-serving current justice, Republican appointee Clarence Thomas, has been on the court for 30 years.) Retired justices would assume “senior status,” as lower-ranking federal judges do.

Whitehouse has not yet said when he will formally introduce the TERM Act in the Senate, but told 12 News, “Term limits need to be one part of the conversation about reforming the Supreme Court, which has been captured by big special interests.”

“I look forward to working with my colleagues to fine-tune this and other proposals as we begin a national conversation about how best to fix a captive institution and make it more accountable to the people it is supposed to serve,” he said.

Whitehouse’s second measure, set to be introduced Thursday, is dubbed the Supreme Court Review Act.

His office said it would mirror the existing Congressional Review Act — which allows lawmakers to undo major executive-branch regulations — for instances when the high court makes decisions “that interpret federal statutes or roll back constitutional rights.” (One example: last month’s bombshell ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.)

While most legislation in the Senate must get 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, Whitehouse’s bill would allow a simple majority of 51 senators to respond to a Supreme Court decision. Members of the Senate minority party would have the right to propose alternatives.

“Six radical justices enacted a bonanza of right-wing policies during the last term, reshaping American life in wildly unpopular ways over just a matter of days,” Whitehouse said. “The American people are fed up with policymaking by unaccountable Supreme Court justices, and we have a solution.”

“This important good-government reform would check the activist court’s rogue decisions by ensuring policymaking stays where the Constitution delegated it: in the hands of the American people and their elected representatives,” he said.

The appetite among Americans for congressional review of Supreme Court decisions is unclear, but polling has found widespread support for term limits.

Whitehouse has put forward a number of other bills targeting the Supreme Court in recent years, including one that would require the justices to follow a code of ethics, disclose conflicts of interest, report gifts of travel and hospitality, and spell out when they must recuse from deciding cases.

One step Whitehouse has not proposed so far: expanding the number of Supreme Court justices from the current nine. His fellow Rhode Islander Congressman David Cicilline recently sponsored legislation that would expand the court to 13 justices. It would be the first expansion of the court since 1869.

Cicilline is also a cosponsor of the TERM Act in the House, where he serves on the Judiciary Committee.

“Instituting term limits for Supreme Court Justices will help rebalance the bench and restore the public’s trust in our nation’s highest court,” Cicilline said Tuesday. “We must address the crisis currently facing the court in terms of its legitimacy and the public’s confidence in it.”