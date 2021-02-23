Schumer: Raimondo confirmation vote possible early next week

In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Secretary of Commerce, Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo speaks during an event at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP File Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday predicted a confirmation vote for Gov. Gina Raimondo to President Joe Biden’s cabinet as soon as next week.

“We also hope to do Gina Raimondo, nominee for secretary of commerce early next week,” he said on the Senate floor ahead of a vote on two other cabinet nominees.

“Make no mistake, the Senate is going to move quickly to approve key officials in the Biden administration this work period,” the Democratic leader continued. “At a time of acute national challenge, we need qualified leaders atop our federal agencies and fast. And that’s what we intend to do.”

The news comes after Raimondo told reporters Monday there was still no timeline for her departure to Washington.

“I am not certain when I will be confirmed,” she said Monday.

Raimondo was approved by the Senate Commerce Committee on Feb. 3, but her confirmation by the full Senate was delayed in part by the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump and a scheduled Senate recess.

The delay in Raimondo’s confirmation has left Rhode Island in a gubernatorial limbo, with Raimondo still in charge but attempting to stay out of the spotlight, while Lt. Gov. Dan McKee — set to take over as governor when Raimondo leaves — has at times publicly disagreed with Raimondo’s COVID vaccination strategy.

But the two appeared to have reconciled somewhat on Monday, speaking at length and meeting in person as Raimondo signed an executive order giving McKee to the power to submit the state budget to the General Assembly, which is due March 11.

“I’m just here supporting Lt. Gov. Mckee in his transition,” Raimondo said.