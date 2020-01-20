RIDOT slashes truck toll revenue forecast by 66%

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Just two months ago, R.I. Department of Transportation officials insisted the ongoing delays in completing the state’s network of truck toll gantries would pose no significant challenge to hitting their $25 million revenue goal for this year.

So much for that.

Tucked away in Gov. Gina Raimondo’s newly proposed budget, submitted last week, is a 66% cut in expected toll revenue for the current 2019-20 fiscal year. RIDOT now expects tolls to generate just $8.5 million by June 30, down from $25 million.

It’s the second January in a row that the Raimondo administration has had to slash its forecast for revenue from tolling large commercial trucks. Last year’s budget proposal cut the 2018-19 forecast by even more, from $45 million to just $7 million.

Put another way, a program that was initially expected to bring in a combined $70 million during the current and previous fiscal years is now expected to net less than $16 million. The tolling initiative is a key funding source for Raimondo’s RhodeWorks infrastructure plan, a 10-year effort to do nearly $5 billion of bridge and road work.

As of last month, five of 12 planned toll gantries were in operation, only half the number RIDOT had expected under a schedule released back in May. (RIDOT now says there is no updated version of the gantry installation schedule available.)

Spokespersons for RIDOT and the governor’s office did not respond to questions Monday afternoon, but transportation officials have previously cited difficulties procuring steel to explain the delayed installation of additional gantries.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti has also emphasized that once gantries are up and running, they have met or exceeded financial expectations. The five gantry locations took in $860,000 from about 239,000 transactions during the month of December, according to data published by RIDOT.

The administration is still banking on the eventual success of the tolling program. Raimondo’s budget proposal for 2020-21 assumes the network of gantries will generate nearly $47 million during the upcoming fiscal year.

The revised numbers come as the state and the trucking industry continue to battle in court over the constitutionality of the toll program. The state is currently seeking to convince the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to move the dispute to the state court system, despite a ruling in the industry’s favor last month.

