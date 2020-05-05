RI unemployment trust fund shrinking quickly, as states look to feds for help

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island is burning through its Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, as states across the country start turning to the federal government for help covering ballooning costs related to jobless benefits.

In less than a month, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training has spent $77 million from the trust fund, which is financed in part by employers. As of Tuesday, the fund’s balance stood at $376 million, down 17% from its $453 million balance on April 14, and 30% below the $538 million it had at the start of the year.

DLT spokesperson Angelika Pellegrino said the balance would be even lower if not for federal funding for benefits provided through the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which covers the newly created Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for self-employed and gig-economy workers, as well as a temporary $600-a-week benefits boost and some other costs.

At some point, though, the state will likely need to ask the federal government for a loan to continue to cover the state-financed unemployment benefits, repeating a move made during the Great Recession, when the state borrowed $745 million to continue paying out claims.

“The CARES Act has bought us some time and we will not have to borrow from the federal government just yet,” Pellegrino wrote in an email. “But when the time comes, we will not be surprised, given the unprecedented volume of claims.”

Since early March, Rhode Islanders have filed more than 153,000 claims for traditional unemployment benefits that cited COVID-19 as the reason. (Over 8,000 other claims have been filed for the traditional unemployment program over that time period which did not cite the pandemic.)

Another 44,800 claims have been filed for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which was first made available in Rhode Island on April 7, and 12,000 more claims related to COVID-19 have been made for Temporary Disability Insurance.

Gov. Gina Raimondo plans to start reopening parts of the economy after Friday, which could help alleviate some of the demand for unemployment benefits. But the reopening will happen gradually in phases, meaning many will likely continue to rely on the Unemployment Insurance program to make ends meet.

In other instances, people may find their jobs have disappeared completely, as some industries — such as restaurants — expect widespread permanent closures.

The high costs of unemployment have already forced other states to start borrowing.

California on Monday borrowed $348 million from the federal government to help cover its unemployment costs through the end of July, becoming the first state to make the move, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. government has also approved loans for up to $13 billion for Illinois and up to $1.1 billion for Connecticut, although neither state had used any of the money yet, according to the report.

And it’s likely more will look for the help, as unemployment continues to skyrocket. The Rhode Island unemployment rate grew to 4.6% in March compared to 3.4% in February, according to the DLT, and the number is expected to look much worse when labor statistics for April come out later this month.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Tuesday said he expects the nation’s unemployment rate exceeded 16% during April, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago estimated it was even higher. The U.S. Labor Department will officially report the number Friday morning.

“We are looking at probably the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression,” Hassett said during an interview on CNN.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.

