RI Senate committee approves recreational marijuana

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday approved a bill that would legalize, tax and regulate marijuana for recreational use, marking the first time such a bill has moved to the floor of either chamber of the General Assembly in Rhode Island.

The bill, which would create an independent cannabis control commission to oversee the program and issue licenses for cannabis retailers, passed 6 to 2. It’s expected to go to the full Senate next week.

The legislation does not represent a compromise with the House and Gov. Dan McKee, however, the latter of whom has a different proposal for recreational cannabis included in his budget proposal currently being considered by lawmakers.

McKee’s proposal would keep oversight and control of the marijuana program, including licensing, within the R.I. Department of Business Regulation.

“As the Governor has said, he would like to see his proposal on cannabis legislation in the final budget this year,” McKee’s press secretary Alana O’Hare said Monday.

But House Speaker Joe Shekarchi has also already said marijuana legislation won’t be finalized until after the state budget, which usually passes in late June before the regular legislative session ends. A special session could be held over the summer or in the fall to consider marijuana, Shekarchi said last week.

The Senate committee amended the marijuana bill prior to passage, adding a moratorium on new cultivator licenses being issued until 2023.

The amended bill also decreases the total number of stores that would be allowed and adds a provision that would require union labor to be used at cannabis retail stores.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.