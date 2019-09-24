RI Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea joined Eyewitness News to discuss National Voter Registration Day

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – RI Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea joined Eyewitness News This Morning in the studio Tuesday to discuss National Voter Registration Day and what voters need to know.

The goal is to have all eligible Rhode Island voters to visit vote.ri.gov to register and make sure their voter information is up to date.

National Voter Registration Day, the holiday that celebrates democracy and creates awareness of voter registration opportunities, was created in 2012 and is held on the 4th Tuesday of September.

Gorbea said she plans to travel around the state to speak to Rhode Islanders of all ages.

For information on how and where to register to vote in Rhode Island, visit https://vote.sos.ri.gov/ovr/voters/how_to_register_to_vote.

For information on how and where to register to vote in Massachusetts, visit https://www.sec.state.ma.us/OVR/Welcome.aspx.