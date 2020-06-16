RI Republicans criticize Dem leaders’ dash to pass $11.8B revised budget

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Within roughly 24 hours, the House Finance Committee unveiled and then passed a heavily revised $11.8 billion spending bill for the current fiscal year, evoking sharp criticism from Republican members who said they weren’t given enough time to review the changes.

The committee posted the revised 2019-20 budget Monday evening, showing an additional $2 billion in spending that wasn’t in the original budget enacted roughly a year ago, much of it federal unemployment benefits funding. By Tuesday evening, the Democratic-controlled committee had voted along party lines to pass the plan, despite GOP pushback.

“I don’t think this is appropriate,” said House Minority Leader Black Filippi, R-New Shoreham, noting that he’d barely had enough time to read what’s in the revised budget – let alone determine whether the state is making sound financial decisions.

State Rep. Justin Price, R-Richmond, said he felt blindsided by how many changes were made in the supplemental budget bill. “It’s like drinking from a firehose sometimes, and the firehose is really throttled up,” Price said.

The budget will next go to the House floor, where it’s expected to come up for a vote on Thursday, meaning $2 billion in extra spending — along with a plethora of changes to departments across the state — will likely get the green light in the minimum time allowed under the rules.

House Finance Chairman Marvin Abney, D-Newport, acknowledged there was a lot of information to digest. But he argued the House fiscal staff has been updating members regularly, and had accomplished a lot of negotiating behind the scenes with both the Raimondo administration and Senate leaders to come up with a spending plan that’s reasonable under the circumstances.

“We have a problem that we’re trying to address and it’s not easy,” Abney said.

The extra $1.5 billion in money from Congress means federal funding accounting for 41% of the revised budget, while general revenue will decrease by $119 million to total just under $4 billion.

Additionally, the revised budget uses $120 million from the state’s roughly $200 million Budget Reserve and Cash Stabilization Account – better known as a rainy-day fund – as well as new “scoops” from the accounts of state and quasi agencies.

The revised budget distributes $50 million of the $1.25 billion the state received through the federal CARES Act to local school districts. That money comes in addition to other federal aid for schools, which helps the state free up state revenue to spend on other items – including an ongoing budget problem at the Eleanor Slater Hospital state psychiatric facility that’s required nearly $65 million in unexpected spending unrelated to the COVID-19 crisis.

The facility last year wound up being ineligible for federal Medicaid funding due to various compliance issues, some tied to the botched UHIP computer system.

House fiscal advisor Sharon Reynolds Ferland said the financial problems at Slater have increased even more than expected after officials discovered some unaccounted receivable accounts from past years that the facility had expected Medicaid would reimburse.

“This is one of the many expenditure changes that had to be made in a direction that was not favorable,” Reynolds said.

The public health emergency has complicated the process of governmental budgeting across the country, and caused the General Assembly to go on a months-long hiatus in March. With only a couple weeks left before the current fiscal year ends on June 30, Abney said passing a revised budget soon is necessary.

But Gov. Gina Raimondo, House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio have all agreed to delay finalizing the new budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins July 1, until later this summer when they hope Congress has authorized new relief for states and cities.

With that in mind, Filippi questioned why there was such a mad dash to approve a budget that contains so many significant changes. He also took a shot at Democratic leadership, saying the budget changes were ironed out at the top, leaving members expected to approve whatever was put in front of them without scrutiny.

“This is one of the most critical times for our state and we do our best work when we put our heads together,” he said. “This is not putting our heads together.”

