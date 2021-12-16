RI releases proposed congressional map based on 2020 census

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island leaders released the first draft of new congressional maps Thursday night, part of the once-per-decade redrawing of political boundaries after the 2020 census.

The first potential map for the state’s two U.S. House districts can be found on RIRedistricting.org.

The new proposed plan was released ahead of another meeting of the Special Commission on Reapportionment, where consultant Kimball Brace has been presenting potential map scenarios to its members. The commission will ultimately recommend final maps to the General Assembly for approval.

The state is required to redraw the boundaries of its two congressional districts and all 113 General Assembly seats every 10 years to reflect population shifts identified in the decennial census.

Lawmakers released proposed maps for Rhode Island’s Senate and House districts earlier this month, but Thursday was the first time a new potential congressional map has been shared publicly.

Rhode Island was thought to be at risk of losing its two congressional seats prior to the 2020 census, but managed to hold on to both seats after the counting was complete.

The two districts are current represented by Congressmen David Cicilline and Jim Langevin, both Democrats who are up for re-election in 2022. Republican Robert Lancia has announced a challenge against Langevin next year.

The dividing line between the two proposed districts cuts roughly vertically down the center of the state, with only Providence divided in half; every other city and town is wholly contained in either District 1 or 2.

The proposed districts are similar to the current configuration, with multiple sections of Providence near the dividing line swapping from one district to another based on the state’s population changes since the 2010 census.

The commission is also planning to discuss whether to count Rhode Island’s incarcerated population at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston, where the prison is located, or in their home districts, which has been a point of contention in the redistricting discussions.

The reapportionment commission is meeting at 6 p.m. This story will be updated.

Ted Nesi contributed to this report.