RI population grows slightly due to international migrants

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s population increased slightly this year as the state braces for the 2020 Census, which will decide whether it loses a seat in Congress.

Estimates released Monday by the U.S. Census Bureau showed Rhode Island had 1,059,361 residents as of July 1, an increase of 1,074 or 0.1% compared with a year earlier. The state’s population has grown by 6,794 residents since the 2010 Census.

Though Rhode Island was not among the 10 states that actually lost population in the 12 months ended July 1, it remains one of the slower-growing states in the nation. New Hampshire led New England in population growth, with an increase of 0.5% or about 6,200 residents. Massachusetts’ population rose by 0.1%, while Connecticut and Vermont saw declines.

Shifts in Rhode Island’s population size are being closely watched ahead of next year’s Census, which will determine whether the state loses a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives starting in the 2022 election. Many analysts believe that is likely to happen.

Once again this year, the overall increase in Rhode Island’s population masked a larger shift in terms of who lives in the state, as the net arrival of international migrants offset the loss of domestic residents. (The Census defines international migrants as including “all foreign-born immigrants and emigrants, regardless of legal status.” It also covers migration between Rhode Island and Puerto Rico, and the movement of military members.)

Rhode Island also has one of the oldest populations in the country, with 80.7% of residents ages 18 and older. In only three states — Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire – do children make up a smaller share of the population, and Massachusetts ranks right behind Rhode Island, at 80.4%. Nationwide, adults make up 77.7% of the population.

Overall, the U.S. population grew by about 1.6 million or 0.5% between July 2018 and July 2019, putting the total number of Americans at 328 million, the Census said. Most states saw a decline in births compared with the prior year as the nation’s fertility rate continues to decline.

The fastest-growing states were Idaho, Nevada, Arizona and Utah. New York, Illinois, West Virginia, Louisiana and Connecticut lost the most total residents.

The Northeast saw its total population decline for the first time this decade, dipping 0.1% to just under 56 million people, as the South saw a continued rise in its number of residents.

