PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — State officials have called a news conference for Tuesday afternoon where they plan to announce an agreement to redevelop the long-vacant “Superman” building downtown.

Gov. Dan McKee’s office said he would be joined by other leaders at 2 p.m. at the State House “to announce the historic rehabilitation of 111 Westminster – the Superman Building.” The plan is expected to use a mix of public and private funds to pay for a mixed-use redevelopment of the 26-story structure.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza, Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor, and “leaders from Rhode Island’s nonprofit community” are all slated to join McKee, along with representatives of High Rock Development, the company that bought the building in 2008 for $33.2 million.

No further details were released ahead of the news conference, but state officials have been conducting intensive negotiations with High Rock over the proposal for a number of months.

The skyscraper at 111 Westminster St., Rhode Island’s tallest building, has been empty and decaying in the heart of downtown since 2013, when its final tenant — Bank of America — moved out. (The bank left exactly nine years ago today, according to the Providence Preservation Society.) Multiple proposals to revitalize the building over the last decade have foundered.

The tower got the “Superman” nickname because of its perceived resemblance to the building seen in the 1950s TV show. But for decades it was better-known in Rhode Island as the Industrial Trust building, named for the bank that built it in the 1920s. The bank changed its name to Fleet in 1982, and Bank of America later acquired Fleet.

High Rock sued Bank of America in 2013, seeking $54 million in damages based on allegations that the bank had failed to maintain the building in compliance with its lease before moving out. The two sides settled for an undisclosed amount in 2017.

The building’s assessed value has fallen from $31.3 million in 2009 to just $14.2 million as of last year, according to city records.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter and 12 News politics/business editor. He co-hosts Newsmakers and writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays. Connect with him on Twitter and Facebook

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for 12 News. Connect with him on Twitter and on Facebook.