RI lawmakers to review emergency spending for field hospitals, PPE

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s top legislative leaders announced Tuesday a new joint task force has been formed to review the state’s emergency spending during the coronavirus pandemic.

House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio said in a news release that the task force would be “examining the Raimondo administration’s commitment of more than $100 million in emergency spending,” to include the contracts for field hospitals and the purchases of medical equipment and personal protective equipment.

The first meeting of the task force will be April 30, but it’s not yet clear if it will be in person or virtual. Senate spokesperson Greg Pare said the details are still being worked out.

“I think that Governor Raimondo has been doing an exemplary job in her handling of this public health crisis,” Ruggerio said in a statement. “At the same time, it is our obligation to provide appropriate oversight of the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal relief aid being expended to address the pandemic.”

The ten legislators appointed to the task force are Senators William Conley, Erin Lynch Prata, Josh Miller, Tom Paolino and Susan Sosnowski; and Representatives Marvin Abney, Jason Knight, John Lyle, Alex Marszalkowski and Patricia Serpa.

All are Democrats except for Paolino and Lyle, who are Republicans.

Mattiello said the group would be “narrowly focused” on the spending decisions made during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three field hospitals have been set up by the state to anticipate a potential surge in cases, and Gov. Raimondo announced Tuesday that masks the state ordered have arrived, bringing the total to about two million masks on hand.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that even in a crisis, proper light is shed on the expenditure of public funds,” Mattiello said.

The General Assembly has not met in weeks, and still needs to tackle the budget for the upcoming year. It’s not yet clear when lawmakers will return to Smith Hill or potentially meet remotely.

