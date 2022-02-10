PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island lawmakers voted Thursday to extend Gov. Dan McKee’s emergency powers related to the pandemic through March 31, with Democratic leaders defending the move as necessary to avoid short-term disruption.

The vote in the House was 50-17, while the vote in the Senate was 30-8, as Republicans argued against keeping the state of emergency in place any longer as COVID-19 cases fall rapidly following the omicron spike. Seven House Democrats and three Senate Democrats joined GOP lawmakers in voting no.

McKee and his predecessor, Gina Raimondo, have relied on a series of executive orders to enact policies related to COVID-19, from mask mandates to legal protections for medical facilities, since Raimondo first declared a state of emergency in March 2020.

But the expansive use of emergency authority by the two governors has come under increasing criticism as the pandemic drags on, and last year lawmakers enacted a rule requiring that emergency declarations end after 180 days unless the General Assembly approves an extension.

That 180-day clock was set to run out on Monday for the state of emergency McKee declared last August due to the spread of the delta variant — and various other COVID-related executive orders, including the school mask mandate, would have also lapsed if the state of emergency ended.

McKee announced Wednesday that he will allow the executive order mandating masks or proof of vaccination in most indoor spaces in Rhode Island to lapse Friday, and he said he would allow the school mask mandate to end March 4 if the General Assembly authorized an extension to that date.

The original measure filed by legislative leaders to extend McKee’s state of emergency would have granted him an additional 60 days, allowing him to extend existing executive orders into April, but was scaled back to 45 days based on feedback from rank-and-file legislators.

Supporters of the extension emphasized that McKee will have the legal power to revoke executive orders and end the state of emergency earlier than March 31, while arguing that Monday’s deadline is too soon. House Majority Leader Chris Blazejewski, D-Providence, said the measure allows for “a ramping-down period.”

State Rep. Robert Craven, D-North Kingstown, pointed out that local hospitals are still struggling due to staffing shortages.

“Don’t spike the ball on the 5-yard line,” he said. “Let’s wait until we get there.”

State Rep. Charlene Lima, D-Cranston, said she had intended to vote against the 45-day extension, “but Governor McKee’s gutsy and well-reasoned decision to end our children’s mask incarceration on March 4 convinced me to support this extension.”

Republicans countered by pointing out that adults would be able to visit indoor venues without a mask this weekend, while students would need to wait three more weeks before they could do the same in school.

McKee said Wednesday the delayed implementation would give school officials and parents time to plan for the change, but state Rep. Brian Newberry was among those who rejected that.

“It doesn’t take time,” said Newberry, R-North Smithfield. “It really doesn’t.” He offered an amendment barring McKee from extending the school mask mandate, but only the 10 House Republicans voted for it.

Newberry raised questions about the efficacy and effects of mask-wearing, particularly cloth masks, as opposed to higher-quality N95 and KN95 masks. He also expressed concern about the broader consequences of the pandemic on young people whose educations and social lives have been disrupted for two years.

“We’re talking about years,” said Rep. David Place, R-Burrillville. “These things don’t get fixed overnight. Let’s stop the harm from taking place so they can start to recover.”