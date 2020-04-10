RI has spent nearly $100M on COVID-19 response so far

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island has committed about $96 million toward the response to COVID-19, an amount budget officials hope will be reimbursed by the federal government.

The R.I. Office of Management and Budget on Friday sent a snapshot of direct COVID-19 response expenses to fiscal staff in both the R.I. House and Senate. OMB spokesperson Brenna McCabe said the state will start releasing spending numbers on the first Friday of each month through the remainder of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The summary of expenses through April 8 shows two agencies account for the bulk of the money. The state has spent or committed to spend $88 million through the R.I. Emergency Management Agency, plus about $5 million through the R.I. Department of Health.

“We have more information on the state’s financial picture, revenues, and federal stimulus funding,” Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Finance Committee Chairman William Conley sent in an email to fellow state senators.

“The information flow has been frustratingly scarce at times, especially regarding federal guidance on how the more than $1.2 billion in state relief funding can be used,” the senators added.

The House Fiscal Office is preparing its own analysis of the spending thus far for its members, according to House spokesperson Larry Berman.

Here’s a breakdown of the spending up to now:

Department of Health

Lab services/lab supplies: $1.4 million

Contracted professional services: $1.3 million

Medical supplies: $634,305

Nasopharyngeal swabs: $775,325

Emergency Management Agency

Ventilators and associated equipment: $33 million

Personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, gowns): $33 million

2,000 BiPAP machines: $4 million

Food service: $600,000

Motorola (off-site communications): $437,850

In the summary to the General Assembly, the Raimondo administration said the spending does not represent a comprehensive look at what might be spent in the future.

But the hope from those in charge of balancing the state’s nearly $10 billion state budget each year is that the money will be reimbursed by the federal government.

“It is anticipated that these items will be eligible for federal reimbursement, as they are direct COVID-19 expenses,” budget officials wrote to the Senate. “More granular detail regarding how the federal stimulus money can be spent on COVID-19-related expenses is still forthcoming and is not expected for a few more weeks.”

The lion’s share of the money approved by Congress so far is contained in the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, a sweeping measure that expands unemployment benefits, distributes tax rebate checks and offers new funding for a host of programs.

Included in the CARES Act is $1.25 billion for the state — part of a $150 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund championed by U.S. Sen. Jack Reed — that can be put toward COVID-19 expenses. Reed said Friday evening he’d spoken with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin earlier in the day, and he expected Rhode Island to receives its first tranche of money from the fund next week.

“Rhode Island is facing a state of emergency, and these funds will provide a significant boost,” Reed said in a statement. “Every state is seeing increasing costs and declining revenue, while shouldering the responsibility of protecting public health and combatting COVID-19.”

With Congress due back on April 20, Ruggerio and Conley are among those hoping another spending package will include money to help bail out state budgets that have been hammered by the shutdown of the economy.

Reed said he wants to use that bill — if it happens — to double the Coronavirus Relief Fund to $300 billion and let states use the additional money to balance their budgets.

“I strongly urge Republicans to work with us to prioritize additional aid to all 50 states,” Reed said. “If they don’t, governors in red states and blue states alike will be forced to cut essential services at precisely the worst time and in a manner that could have devastating impacts on families, businesses, employment, and our economy.”

The state is scheduled to meet on May 8 to adopt revised forecasts for both the current fiscal year and the next fiscal year beginning July 1. And based on how badly the pandemic has been wreaking havoc on the local economy, the outlook is not rosy.

“State revenues are drastically underperforming estimates,” wrote the senators.

