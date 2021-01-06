RI federal delegation ‘safe’ after pro-Trump protesters breach US Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s federal delegation reported they were safe Wednesday afternoon amid an unprecedented breach of the U.S. Capitol, as pro-Trump protesters broke into the building and forced it into lockdown.

Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Reps. Jim Lagevine and David Cicilline, all Democrats, reported they were okay via social media, tweeting they were either safe or in safe locations as the protests raged on.

“I’m safe & determined to defend our democracy from these heinous attacks,” Reed tweeted around 3:25 p.m., calling the protesters as “violent map, incited by Trump.”

Earlier in the day, a pro-Trump rally — where President Trump spoke to supporters — marched on the Capitol building as lawmakers commenced a congressional certification process of Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election in November.

The protesters immediately breached security barriers outside the building and eventually forced their way into the Capitol, chanting “We want Trump,” “Stop the steal,” and “This is our house.” The U.S. Senate recessed and congressional members were moved to other undisclosed locations.

Whitehouse, who said he was safe around 3 p.m., added later “I’m mad as hell.”

Lagevin also reported he was safe “for the moment,” and was deeply saddened by what happened.

Cicilline, the most junior member of the state’s congressional delegation, said he was safe before calling on the president to be impeached again.

“This is outrageous and the president caused it,” Cicilline tweeted. “We should impeach and convict him tomorrow.”

A congressional aide who spoke with 12 News said they were on total lockdown, and described the situation as “super tense.”

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated.