RI facing $235M budget gap as COVID-19 crisis slams state coffers

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s state government is facing a $235 million deficit in the fiscal year that ends June 30 as the coronavirus pandemic crushes state revenue, according to a new report.

The report, issued Wednesday by state budget officer Tom Mullaney, is based on actual spending from July through March and incorporates newly updated forecasts for revenue and social services. State revenue is now expected to be roughly $800 million lower in the current and next fiscal years than originally projected, according to an official analysis released earlier this month.

Mullaney said the COVID-19 crisis and the steps taken to deal with it, such as business closures, “have had an unprecedented impact on the Rhode Island economy and by extension both the state’s revenues and expenditures.”

While Congress has already sent the state over $1 billion to deal with direct costs tied to COVID-19, “as of the date of this report, no such federal assistance has been authorized to assist Rhode Island or other states with the significant decline in state revenues,” he wrote.

The House Finance Committee is scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday on the budget gap.

More to come.