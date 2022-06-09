PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Goodbye, car tax.

State leaders announced Thursday they plan to eliminate the much-derided Rhode Island motor vehicle excise tax this year, one year ahead of schedule.

The tax was already being phased out under a law that passed five years ago, with the state reimbursing cities and towns for the lost revenue each year.

But with a surplus of funds in the state budget set to be unveiled Thursday night, the leaders are proposing to do away with the tax one year early.

House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Gov. Dan McKee announced the car tax cut during a 1:30 news conference about “targeted tax relief” in the forthcoming budget.

Ending the tax one year early is expected to cost the state $64 million more than expected for the car tax phaseout this year. The plan needs to be approved by the House and Senate.

The state leaders also announced a $250 child tax credit for the upcoming year. Families who make less than $100,000 for a single filer or $200,000 for joint filers will be able to get $250 per child, up to three children.

The budget is also expected to dump $100 million from the state’s massive surplus into the unemployment trust fund, which was severely depleted during the pandemic.

There is no plan to cut the sales tax this year, something McKee had floated on the campaign trail.

More details are expected to be announced.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.