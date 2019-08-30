RI budget surplus comes in $3.7M higher than forecast

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s state government closed out the 2018-19 budget year with a $29 million surplus, an amount that’s $3.7 million higher than lawmakers had expected when they crafted this year’s tax-and-spending plan.

The final budget surplus for the last fiscal year, which ended June 30, was down from the prior year, when it totaled $45.5 million, according to a report released Friday by State Controller Peter Keenan.

Keenan said general revenue came in $2 million above estimates during 2018-19, and spending from general revenue came in $12 million under budget.

Rhode Islanders shouldn’t expect a flurry of rebate checks, however – most of the surplus money is already spoken for. Lawmakers allotted $25.5 million of the $29 million surplus to plug a hole in the new 2019-20 budget that’s now in effect.

And even the $3.7 million in unexpected extra surplus funds will barely put a dent in roughly $200 million deficit already projected for 2020-21. Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo will need to deal with that shortfall when she puts forward her proposed budget in January.

Brenna McCabe, a spokesperson for the Department of Administration, said “most agencies came in at or under budget” for the year. The biggest exceptions were the Department of Children, Youth and Families, which overspent by $3.3 million, and the Department of Administration itself, which overspent by $1.6 million.

On the other side of the ledger, the General Assembly spent only $39 million of its $49 million budget, and the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals came in $2.3 million below budget.

Rhode Island’s annual state budget now totals $9.9 billion. Keenan also said the state’s so-called rainy-day fund is currently fully funded, with a balance of $203.7 million.

