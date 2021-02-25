RI budget picture improving; deficit pegged at $329M without Biden bill

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s budget deficit for the upcoming fiscal year is now estimated at $329 million, but that number doesn’t account for President Biden’s massive proposed relief bill, lawmakers were told Thursday.

Members of the House Finance Committee heard a presentation from Sharon Reynolds Ferland, their fiscal adviser. It comes days before Lt. Gov. Dan McKee is expected to take over from Gov. Gina Raimondo, and McKee has already been delegated the task of putting together the 2021-22 budget proposal that’s due to the General Assembly by March 11.

The state’s budget experts continue to struggle to pin down the overall fiscal picture due to the coronavirus pandemic. The health crisis has caused huge economic disruption and created enormous new costs, while also triggering an ongoing flood of federal aid money.

“I would say that the uncertainty that is pervading this discussion complicates every one of these calculations,” Ferland told the panel at the outset of her presentation.

“You’re going to see that that is a theme throughout my comments,” she said. “I know everybody wants me to tell them a number — ‘tell me the number’ — there isn’t a number. There are a range of things that could happen and things that you’ll need to be prepared for. … Certainly, drop the idea of having certainty in this environment.”

The budget for the current 2020-21 fiscal year, which ends June 30, was not enacted until December due to the pandemic. That tax-and-spending plan is currently on track to finish out the year in the black, with the most recent estimate showing a $44 million surplus.

But far bigger questions loom about the budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year, which will start July 1. McKee will put forward a plan for that budget year in his proposal due next month.

The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council (RIPEC) released a report in January warning of a roughly $500 million deficit for 2021-22. Ferland said her initial estimate was in the same ballpark but somewhat lower, at around $450 million.

However, a sixth coronavirus stimulus bill in December plus the Biden administration’s decision to enhance federal funding on shared expenses — involving Medicaid and FEMA — have now improved the picture enough to lower the deficit estimate to $329 million.

Yet even that number carries major caveats.

The $329 million excludes any additional funding from the $1.9 trillion relief bill Biden is currently steering through Congress, which would send approximately $1.1 billion to Rhode Island’s state government and hundreds of millions more to municipal governments.

“The possibility of additional federal aid is very welcome,” Jonathan Womer, director of the R.I. Office of Management and Budget, told the committee.

RIPEC CEO Michael DiBiase said last week the current version of the Biden bill would more than wipe out Rhode Island’s 2021-22 deficit, though he also warned lawmakers should use the money wisely rather than to paper over long-term spending gaps and kick the can down the road.

Ferland echoed that point during the hearing.

“A lot of the funding available to you to help you get past this period is limited, and so the choices you make about how to use it, how to invest in certain things, what long-term commitments you make with the money — all of those things will affect your recovery,” she said.

Ferland noted other contingencies, as well, highlighting how some could benefit the state’s budget while others could hurt it. A potential boon: Biden’s decision to waive the usual 25% state match for FEMA-funded disaster expenses tied to the pandemic.

One that could hurt: the potential loss of “tens of millions” of dollars in state-level revenue due to the tax treatment of federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan money.

Ferland said she didn’t have “good estimates” yet for the financial effects of either one.

“The federal government can give with the stimulus, and it can also take away, from a state budget perspective,” she said. “And many of these programs come with strings attached and limitations.”

State budget officials also continue to make complex accounting moves as they seek to use federal coronavirus money to cover as many expenses as possible. That effort has been challenged in part by shifting federal guidance on what is and isn’t allowed.

From a big-picture perspective, the state’s budget has ballooned during the pandemic.

Lawmakers during fiscal year 2019-20 enacted a $9.97 billion state budget, up from $9.4 billion the year before. Just before the pandemic started locally in the beginning of last year, Raimondo proposed a new tax-and-spending plan for 2020-21, which would have increased the budget again to $10.2 billion.

After the pandemic hit, however, Raimondo and state lawmakers decided to put off all budget-making decisions, as business shutdowns cast uncertainty over the state’s economy, especially as revenue slumped.

Subsequently, Congress sent a surge of federal money to deal with COVID-19, notably expanding unemployment benefits and providing $1.25 billion for coronavirus-related costs. The boost helped lawmakers amend the prior-year budget to $11.8 billion and balance a new $12.7 billion budget for fiscal year 2020-21.

Put another way, the state budget grew by 36% — or $3.3 billion — over the last two years. But because so much of it came from federal sources, General Fund spending — which mostly comes from state-level revenue — only increased 6%, or $229 million, during that time.

Ferland cautioned against direct comparisons between Rhode Island’s and other states’ budgets.

“When you compare Rhode Island with another small state, it’s important to look at what they include in these numbers,” she said. “Not every state includes tuition and fees for their public colleges. Not every state includes the flow of unemployment benefits; some of them account for them outside this consolidated budget where Rhode Island does it differently. And therefore sometimes those numbers appear very jarring.”

Ferland’s latest estimate shows Rhode Island has received a whopping $3.3 billion in federal relief funds since the pandemic began, even before potential passage of Biden’s relief bill.

A breakdown of the federal coronavirus relief money Rhode Island has received so far. (credit: House Fiscal Office)

That includes the much-discussed $1.25 billion that U.S. Sen. Jack Reed helped secure for Rhode Island in the CARES Act, which passed last spring. Reed also pushed for creation of the Coronavirus Relief Fund, which steered pots of money directly to states.

Ferland estimates that at most only $47 million of the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund allocation is still available. McKee said earlier this week his staff is reviewing spending from the fund to see if he can direct more of what’s left to small business grants.

“It’s a moving target,” Ferland said.

How Rhode Island has allocated its $1.25 billion Coronavirus Relief Fund money so far. (credit: House Fiscal Office)

An ongoing spending problem that McKee will inherit from Raimondo is at Eleanor Slater Hospital.

The state-run psychiatric facility has been out of compliance with federal billing rules for an extended period of time, requiring lawmakers to shovel more and more state revenue into its operations. The hospital’s annual federal funding has dwindled from roughly $60 million to only about $20 million, according to the House Fiscal Office.

The state also “has some work to do” in order to get into full compliance with a 2014 federal consent decree regarding services for Rhode Islanders with developmental disabilities, Ferland said. The Raimondo administration recently steered $10 million of federal coronavirus funds towards that issue, and it is expected to be addressed further in McKee’s budget proposal.

Looking ahead, Ferland hinted that one potential bright spot could be the May updates to state revenue forecasts, pointing out that sales tax receipts have been more robust than originally projected in recent months, though there are questions about how the pandemic will affect other revenue sources.