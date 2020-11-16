RI budget deficit now just $114 million

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island is on track to run a $114 million deficit in the current fiscal year, a significant amount of money but far below the roughly $900 million shortfall estimated at the height of last spring’s lockdown, according to a report issued Monday night.

The updated deficit estimate was contained in the quarterly financial report released by R.I. Office of Management & Budget Director Jonathan Womer. The figures carry more uncertainty than usual due to the unprecedented circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led state leaders to punt on passing a new state budget for the current fiscal year, which began back on July 1.

Without a new budget enacted, state agencies are currently operating under a monthly allotment, with their funding based on one-twelfth of what they might otherwise receive. Limits have also been placed on state hiring and spending.

The $114 million deficit estimate includes a $120 million allocation from Rhode Island’s so-called rainy day fund that lawmakers authorized last summer; if that money were required to be put back into the rainy day fund immediately as part of the current fiscal year’s budget, the deficit would rise commensurately to $234 million.

The reasons for the sharp reduction in the deficit include an upward revision to this year’s revenue forecast of $330.6 million and a $180 million surplus carried over from the 2019-20 fiscal year.

State Rep. Joe Shekarchi, who was chosen by House Democrats earlier this year to succeed Nicholas Mattiello as speaker in January, said on last week’s Newsmakers that he expects the General Assembly to return to work in early December to pass a so-called “skinny” budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year, in part to ensure the state can use its full $1.25 billion allocation from the CARES Act’s Coronavirus Relief Fund.

However, Shekarchi indicated larger policy decisions may be punted to the subsequent debate over the 2021-22 budget. Michael DiBiase, the former R.I. Department of Administration director who now leads the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council, has warned the fiscal environment for the 2021-22 budget could be much more challenging for state policymakers than 2020-21.

The new budget report itself warns, “Without additional federal assistance, augmentation to state revenues, and/or reductions in state expenditures, there is significant risk that available resources will be insufficient to fund both the normal operations of state government as well as necessary emergency response costs through the end of the fiscal year.”

