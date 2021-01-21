Raimondo signs federal ethics agreement, details her finances

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo has signed a federal ethics agreement and provided details on her family’s finances as she seeks to win confirmation to President Biden’s cabinet as the new U.S. commerce secretary.

The governor signed the ethics letter on Tuesday, according to a copy posted by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics on its website. Other cabinet nominees have filed similar letters with the office this month.

“The purpose of this letter is to describe the steps that I will take to avoid any actual or apparent conflict of interest in the event that I am confirmed for the position of the Secretary of Commerce,” Raimondo wrote, echoing the language used by other Biden appointees.

Biden named Raimondo as his pick for commerce secretary earlier this month, and she is scheduled to appear before the Senate Commerce Committee for a confirmation hearing on Tuesday. It’s unclear how quickly the Senate will move to a final vote on her nomination after that.

“I think there’ll be great pressure to get all the president’s nominees completed,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed told 12 News on Wednesday. “I think Senator [Mitch] McConnell, the Republican leader, understands that it is a presumption that a new president in order to begin an administration, you know, there’s a certain deference to getting these confirmations done.”

However, Reed warned that the Senate is facing unusual certainty about its work in the coming weeks due to the looming impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, which could limit the time available to vote on nominations like Raimondo’s.

“Her hearing’s next week; I suspect she’s going to do a superb job,” said Reed, who is expected to introduce Raimondo before the Commerce Committee. “And I think also that they will try to move rapidly — but around here, rapidly — particularly in this context — might not be a day or two. It might be longer.”

Asked @SenJackReed today how long it will be before @GovRaimondo is confirmed



Predicts "great pressure" for votes on Biden nominees. But complicated by impeachment



"I think they will try to move rapidly. But around here, rapidly… might not be a day or two, it might be longer" pic.twitter.com/o9xVoGqjiQ — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) January 20, 2021

Unsurprisingly, the governor attests in the letter that she will resign as governor if she is confirmed to the cabinet by the Senate. Lt. Gov. Dan McKee will succeed her at that point, and he has said he expects the transition could take place by roughly mid-February.

Raimondo said she has already resigned from her position on the board of Yale University, her alma mater, and from a nonprofit group called Truth Initiative that opposes “smoking, vaping and nicotine,” according to its website.

In her financial disclosure, Raimondo listed multiple investment and retirement accounts in addition to her $150,245 salary as governor. The accounts under her name were valued at between $1.09 million and $2.53 million. (Nominees are required to report the figures in ranges, rather than exact dollar amounts.)

She reported a continued interest in a fund at her former venture-capital firm, Point Judith Capital, but said it was valued at $1,000 or less, though it generated between $2,501 to $5,000 in estimated interest income last year. (A footnote in the disclosure said the interest amount is an estimate pending a final K-1 IRS tax form.)

Raimondo’s husband, Andy Moffit, reported earning a salary from his current employer, the tech firm PathAI, as well as his former employer McKinsey & Co. and Harvard University. He reported his own IRA and McKinsey retirement plan, as well as over $1 million in a “Special Situations Fund.”

The couple has set up two family trusts, according to Raimondo’s financial disclosure, invested mostly in a variety of Fidelity and Vanguard funds. Each trust is worth between $640,000 and $1.67 million. They also have between $100,000 and $250,000 in cash in a bank account, and over $250,000 in each of their 529 college savings plans accounts for their two children.

Raimondo said under current law she is eligible for a state pension of $1,288 a month when she turns 67 years old, in 2038.