Raimondo: I will remain governor until confirmation to Biden cabinet

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo on Wednesday pledged to remain in office until the

“moment” she is confirmed by the U.S. Senate as President-elect Joe Biden’s commerce secretary, appearing in public for the first time in Rhode Island since being named as nominee for the job.

Raimondo spoke at her regular coronavirus news briefing at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium — which she hasn’t held in three weeks — but left without taking questions while her health director, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, was still speaking about the pandemic response. Raimondo also declined to speak to reporters outside.

“Our country is facing the worst economic crisis in a generation,” Raimondo said at the start of the news conference, adding that she was “deeply honored” to be nominated by Biden. “In this moment of darkness there’s an opportunity to build back, and build back better.”

Raimondo said she wants bring the work she’s done in Rhode Island related to job training, addressing the skills gap and creating jobs to Washington, and said her goal is for her work under the Biden administration to continue to help Rhode Islanders.

“I have never pictured myself in Washington,” she added. “Rhode Island will always be close to my heart, where I am from and my top priority.”

The unusual briefing also marked the first time Lt. Gov. Dan McKee — set to take over as governor when Raimondo leaves for Washington — has appeared at a coronavirus briefing since the pandemic began.

McKee and Raimondo, both second-term Democrats, have not shared a close relationship during their concurrent tenures. But McKee began his own remarks by praising Raimondo for her work over the past six years.

“The governor has done a great job for the state of Rhode Island,” McKee said. “This is a source of pride for everyone that lives in the state of Rhode Island to have a governor to serve in the cabinet of the President of the United States.”

McKee said Raimondo’s staff has kept him apprised of the COVID-19 response, and he’s previously pledged to keep Raimondo’s COVID team in place when he takes over. He has not yet announced any other personnel decisions — including whether he will keep in place other members of Raimondo’s cabinet — but has scheduled a news conference Thursday morning at Chelo’s in Warwick to further discuss the transition.

Raimondo did not comment on the timeline of her departure, but McKee told reporters after the briefing he anticipates taking over around mid-February.

