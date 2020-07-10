Raimondo adviser resigns after DUI arrest in Narragansett

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A top adviser to Gov. Gina Raimondo has resigned after he was arrested in Narragansett and charged with driving under the influence, according to a spokesperson and court documents.

Daniel Connors, 44, was arrested by Narragansett police on Wednesday and charged with driving under the influence of liquor, according to court documents.

An attorney representing Connors did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Connors resigned from his position in the governors’s office a day after his arrest, Raimondo spokesperson Josh Block confirmed Friday.

Connors had served as a senior adviser to the governor for about eight months, according to his LinkedIn page.

