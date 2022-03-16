PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island will remain in a state of emergency after March 31 in order to stay eligible for federal aid, but Gov. Dan McKee won’t be able to take other actions based on that status starting in April, officials said Wednesday.

State lawmakers have been putting more limits on the governor’s emergency powers over the last year, amid rising criticism about a lack of balance between the executive and legislative branches as the COVID-19 pandemic dragged on.

Last year, lawmakers voted to have executive orders issued by the governor expire after 180 days unless the General Assembly voted to renew them past that point. Then last month, as the 180-day limit approached from a number of orders, they voted to let McKee extend various existing orders for an additional 45 days, through March 31.

Yet on Wednesday, McKee issued an executive order extending the COVID-19 state of emergency further than that — through April 13. (Then-Gov. Gina Raimondo originally issued that order declaring a state of emergency more than two years ago, on March 9, 2020.)

Larry Berman, a spokesperson for House Speaker Joe Shekarchi, said McKee was within his authority to act, because last month’s legislative resolution was worded in a way that left the governor with the authority to keep the state of emergency in place.

However, the resolution bars the governor from issuing additional executive orders based on the state of emergency once the 45-day extension is over, he said.

“So in other words, he can still continue to extend a state of emergency, but after March 31, he can no longer issue executive orders to manage the disaster,” Berman said in an email.

Berman also indicated legislative leaders expect the governor to keep Rhode Island in a state of emergency even after April 13. “This action is important to the state in order to continue to receive certain federal benefits, and we expect he will continue to do so beyond that date,” he said.

McKee spokesperson Andrea Palagi offered a similar explanation.

“The General Assembly has not limited the governor’s ability to declare or renew a state of emergency,” she said. “It placed time limitations on some of his statutory powers to handle those emergencies.”

Palagi said the “valuable” federal assistance that Rhode Island receives due to the ongoing state of emergency includes FEMA reimbursement for enhanced Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, also known as food stamps, as well as for “non-congregate shelter” operations.

The ongoing COVID-19 state of emergency in Rhode Island is in contrast with Massachusetts, where Gov. Charlie Baker ended the state of emergency last June.

McKee has allowed a number of executive orders related to the pandemic to expire in recent weeks, including the school mask mandate. Others are set to remain in place through March 31, including an order involving remote participation in public meetings and another involving nursing home staffing.

The number of new COVID-19 cases reported daily in Rhode Island has plunged by about 97% since the height of the omicron wave last winter, with the seven-day average declining from over 5,000 new cases a day in early January to just 164 cases on Tuesday.