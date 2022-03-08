PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee has tapped a former state lawmaker who’s spent her career working in social services to lead the R.I. Office of Healthy Aging.

The governor’s office announced Tuesday that McKee has nominated former Rep. Maria Cimini as the office’s new director. She will now await a confirmation vote by the state Senate.

In a statement, McKee said Cimini “has the compassion to advocate for older Rhode Islanders and adults with disabilities, the skill to connect that population with the resources they need, and the experience to serve with a focus on equity.”

The Office of Healthy Aging — which has had a number of other names over the decades, including most recently the Division of Elderly Affairs — is an arm of the Department of Human Services, where Cimini is currently associate director of community services and policy.

The office works with local senior centers and community organizations to provide services for elderly Rhode Islanders and their families. Its proposed revised budget for the current fiscal year is $41.5 million, with a majority of the money coming from the federal government.

Cimini represented Providence in the R.I. House of Representatives from 2011 through 2014 and was a leading voice among progressive lawmakers at the time. She was defeated in the 2014 primary by Dan McKiernan, a more moderate Democrat backed by House leaders.

Prior to joining the Department of Human Services in 2017, Cimini worked for the Rhode Island Coalition of the Homeless and the University of Rhode Island’s Feinstein Center for a Hunger Free America, where she had expertise in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

“I have seen in my own family that all older adults have unique aging experiences,” Cimini said in a statement. “Those experiences are informed by their lives, their families, and their cultural communities. … I am thrilled to get to work with the OHA team to fulfill its mission of access, connection and protection.”

The Office of Healthy Aging has been without a permanent leader since last summer, when Rose Amoros Jones resigned from the post. Jones, an appointee of former Gov. Gina Raimondo, was facing an unusual whistleblower and defamation lawsuit from a former subordinate. Michelle Szylin has been serving as the office’s interim director.

Cimini’s appointment fills one of multiple leadership vacancies that McKee is currently facing across the R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services, which spends billions of dollars each year providing services to hundreds of thousands of Rhode Islanders.

The office’s leader, Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones, announced Monday she will step down effective May 1. Other key agencies without a permanent leader in place include the Department of Health; the Department of Children, Youth and Families; the Department of Human Services; and the state Medicaid office.

Meanwhile, there is interest among some lawmakers in expanding the work of the Office of Healthy Aging. On Monday, state Rep. Lauren Carson announced a bill that would turn the office into a full state department with an expanded mission and more funding.

“Rhode Island should invest much more than we do in services that enable people to age in place and safely remain in their communities,” Carsron, D-Newport, said in a statement. “Those services are far more cost-efficient overall, and encourage an active, more fulfilling lifestyle for people as they age.”

“Considering that a quarter of our population consists of seniors, and that ratio is growing as the Baby Boomers join them, now is the time,” Carson added.

So far no cost estimate has been developed for Carson’s proposal.