McKee signs order allowing remote gov’t. meetings during COVID spike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee on Thursday signed an executive order that will allow elected officials and other individuals to participate remotely in meetings of government bodies, resurrecting a policy that had been in place earlier in the pandemic

McKee’s office tweeted a photo of him signing the order late Thursday morning. The text of the order says public bodies are now allowed to meet using “telephonic or electronic communication,” but must “make provisions to ensure public access.”

The order will remain in effect until Feb. 4 unless it is renewed for a longer period of time.

Today, I signed an Executive Order to provide greater virtual access to public meetings while we continue to address the surge of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/TCYHCTww6F — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) January 6, 2022

The open government coalition ACCESS/RI and a number of municipal officials had urged McKee to provide the authorization for remote meetings as COVID-19 cases soar across Rhode Island. The East Providence City Council was among the entities forced to cancel a scheduled meeting this week after members tested positive for the virus.

Rhode Island’s Open Meetings Act usually requires public bodies such as city councils and school boards to meet in person and in public. But in 2020 former Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order suspending parts of that law so meetings could take place online or on the phone — with public access — during the pandemic.

McKee, who succeeded Raimondo in March, allowed the order to lapse last summer after COVID-19 cases dropped to low levels.

At a news conference last week, the governor indicated he was hesitant to issue another executive order on remote meetings, instead urging Rhode Island Senate leaders to pass a bill that would have extended remote meetings to 2023. The measure cleared the House last year but stalled in the Senate.

Senate President Dominick Ruggerio rejected McKee’s suggestion, saying his chamber wanted to hold more hearings before making any changes to the Open Meetings Act. He instead urged McKee to issue a new executive order, saying they had discussed the issue “ad nauseam.”

Almost immediately after the order was issued, Providence City Councilor David Salvatore called for the council to switch its meeting scheduled for Thursday night from in-person to remote. Salvatore announced earlier this week he had tested positive for COVID-19.