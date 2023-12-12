PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee insisted Tuesday his administration has made the best of a difficult situation by abruptly closing the Washington Bridge, while acknowledging the massive traffic disruptions are “highly inconvenient” for travelers, businesses and others.

McKee — who was criticized for being absent from Monday evening’s emergency announcement of the bridge closure — called a news conference Tuesday morning where he joined R.I. Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti and others to discuss the crisis.

“We mobilized quickly yesterday,” McKee said.

The governor indicated Alviti first informed him in the “late afternoon” on Monday that the bridge’s westbound side might need to be closed, a short time before it was shut down. Serious concerns about the bridge had first been flagged Friday by a rank-and-file engineer, triggering a weekend of intensive inspections and meetings at RIDOT that led to the decision.

“We’re asking everybody to be understanding that this is an event that cannot be avoided and cannot be predicted,” McKee said, adding, “This is the normal course of doing business.”

The only significant change to detour maps announced at Tuesday’s news conference was a decision to allow one emergency vehicle at a time to cross the closed bridge section in order to let them reach hospitals on the other side. Alviti said inspectors had determined that would be safe.

The governor said he has been in touch with a host of individuals offering advice and ideas about how to mitigate the problems caused by the bridge closure, and is urging RIDOT officials to examine additional alternatives.

McKee said he currently has no plans to call a state of emergency over the bridge closure, describing that as “mostly a financial issue” which may not be necessary. But he said he is continuing to gather information, including during a phone call Tuesday morning with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who offered assistance.

“He was very, very complimentary of our leadership team for addressing the problem before it happened,” McKee said, adding that he and Buttigieg exchanged phone numbers.

(Story continues below video.)

Over the course of Tuesday’s news conference, it again became clear how surprised officials across state and local government had been by the sudden decision to close a major roadway that carries roughly 90,000 vehicles a day. McKee said state officials would be meeting with municipal leaders following the news conference to discuss the situation.

“The people of Rhode Island should feel very comfortable,” McKee said.

Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner said her staff is working to help businesses that are affected by the bridge closure, and urged them to contact 401-521-HELP.

Alviti said the bridge was last inspected in July — a month earlier, he acknowledged, than he’d indicated Monday night — and it was in “good condition” with no significant problems identified. But on Friday the engineer discovered that anchor pins holding major beams in place were failing, which could have caused the bridge to collapse.

Those steel pins date back to the bridge’s original construction in 1968 and had been inspected on a regular basis, Alviti said, adding that it’s not uncommon for an older bridge to have an accelerating series of structural failures once problems start.

“The fact is, we averted a major catastrophe here,” said Alviti, who was first appointed in 2015 by then-Gov. Gina Raimondo and been kept in place by McKee.

Alviti said he continues to expect it will take about two weeks to split the eastbound side of the bridge for two-way traffic, and at least three months before the westbound side is repaired enough to be reopened. East Bay lawmakers are calling for RIDOT to find ways of speeding up both projects, which Alviti said they will attempt to do.

The department is currently embarked on a $78 million reconstruction of the Washington Bridge, which is expected to take five years and be complete in August 2026.

Taking a broader view, Alviti sought to put the bridge closure in the context of Rhode Island’s nearly decade-long efforts to make progress in fixing its dilapidated bridges. Since passage of the 2016 RhodeWorks law, the share of the state’s bridges that are structurally sufficient has risen from 74% to just under 85%, with a goal of reaching 90% by 2026. (One of that law’s financing tools, a toll on large trucks, is currently paused due to a federal court challenge.)

“The reason that we’re doing so many at the same time is to try and keep ahead of any failures that may occur,” he said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.