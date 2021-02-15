McKee criticizes Raimondo administration over vaccine rollout

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lt. Gov. Dan McKee on Monday issued sharp criticism of the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, saying the Raimondo administration isn’t moving quickly enough as tens of thousands of doses remain unused.

McKee — who is poised to take over the state’s top job when Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo leaves to become U.S. commerce secretary — expressed frustration with a vaccination strategy that has been coming under increasing criticism for moving too slowly compared to other states.

“Like most Rhode Islanders, I am not satisfied with the current administration’s progress on vaccine distribution, especially as we see our neighbors in Connecticut ranked among the top in the nation,” McKee, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“Rhode Island has much more work to do to get shots in arms quickly and efficiently,” he added.

Rhode Island ranks last in the nation among states for share of the population vaccinated, and roughly 80,000 doses sent to the state by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had not been administered as of Monday morning.

The R.I. Department of Health has not responded to questions Monday about why roughly one-third of the state’s doses have yet to be used. Raimondo has mostly disappeared from the public eye as she awaits Senate confirmation, while insisting she continues to be engaged in her duties as governor.

Combining CDC and RIDOH data – RI is sitting on roughly 80,000 doses of vaccine.



Yet only about 10,000 shots were administered over the last three days.



We know there's supply. We know there's demand. So sure looks like a distribution decision/problem. https://t.co/uK1NnLusZw https://t.co/ctokDWY6I5 — Ted Nesi (@TedNesi) February 15, 2021

McKee’s criticism illustrates the growing rift between the incoming and outgoing governors, who for weeks have publicly expressed solidarity about transition process, even while privately butting heads. He has committed to keeping the same leadership in place overseeing Rhode Island’s coronavirus response.

Without offering specifics, McKee alluded to some frustration over not receiving complete information from the Health Department about the effort so far.

“Speeding up vaccine distribution is my top priority,” he said. “When I become governor, I want to have all the information to be able to hit the ground running on day one.”

McKee said he plans to reach out this week to Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, whose state has far outpaced Rhode Island and Massachusetts in its pace of vaccinations, as well as experts at Harvard University, which last week gave Rhode Island a grade of “F” for its vaccine rollout.

Currently, Rhode Island has administered 148,335 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to 101,461 people; the CDC says it has sent the state about 228,000 doses.

Among those who have received a shot, 46,874 Rhode Islanders have been fully vaccinated by receiving two doses, representing about 4% of the state’s population.

Nor is McKee the only state leader concerned about the vaccination strategy.

General Treasurer Seth Magaziner — a Democrat who is expected to challenge McKee in next year’s Democratic gubernatorial primary, and who has usually been an ally of Raimondo — took to Facebook last week to urge her administration to do “a reset.”

“The problem is not with vaccine prioritization,” Magaziner wrote. “The problem is the distribution system itself, which has been slow and which many Rhode Islanders find opaque and confusing to navigate.”

McKee has formed his own 20-member COVID-19 advisory group, which met last week, and has indicated he wants to collaborate more closely with municipal leaders once he takes office.

“Throughout this transition, my message to the public has been stay positive and test negative,” McKee said Monday. “As governor, my message to everyone involved in the state’s vaccine distribution effort will be equally as simple: Let’s get shots in arms right now.”

Unlike many others states in the country, the governor and lieutenant governor in Rhode Island do not run on the same ticket, and Raimondo and McKee’s relationship has been frosty in recent years — especially during the pandemic.

Eli Sherman (esherman@wpri.com) is a Target 12 investigative reporter for WPRI 12. Follow him on Twitter and on Facebook.