McKee announces transition team as he prepares to succeed Raimondo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lt. Gov. Dan McKee on Saturday announced the names of members of his transition team as he prepares to succeed Gov. Gina Raimondo if she wins confirmation as the new U.S. commerce secretary.

McKee had previously announced that Joe Rodio Jr., his office’s legal counsel, would serve as chairman of the transition. In addition to staff members in his current office and communications volunteers, McKee’s list of 20 senior advisers includes lawmakers and mayors. He also released a separate list of individuals who have been meeting with some state department heads that includes R.I. Superior Court Judge Richard Licht and former R.I. State Police Col. Brendan Doherty.

“My transition team will be a map of Rhode Island,” McKee, a second-term Democrat, said in a statement. “Every single one of our 39 cities and towns will be represented, and its membership will reflect Rhode Island’s diversity.”

McKee said he will announce additional transition advisors in the coming weeks.

Raimondo is scheduled to have her confirmation hearing on Tuesday, but it remains unclear when she will actually step down and the formal transition will take place. McKee told reporters Saturday it could happen as early as the first week of February.

Also on Saturday, McKee announced he wants teachers to be prioritized for COVID-19 vaccinations, putting him in opposition to the Raimondo administration’s current strategy.

Below is the complete list of transition officials and descriptions released by McKee’s office.

Transition Chairperson

Joseph Rodio, Jr.

Transition Organizing Directors

Paulette Hamilton, Deputy Chief of Staff, Office of the Lt. Governor

Anthony Silva, Chief of Staff, Office of the Lt. Governor

Elizabeth Tanner, Director, R.I. Department of Business Regulation

Transition Communications Team

Brian Jencunas, Volunteer

Andrea Palagi, Communications Director, Office of the Lt. Governor

Michael Trainor, Volunteer

Transition Staff

Cheyenne Cazeault, Special Projects Manager, Office of the Lt. Governor

Craig Dwyer, Senior Policy Advisory, Office of the Lt. Governor

Rosa DeCastillo, Policy Analyst, Office of the Lt. Governor

Tabatha Dube, Executive Secretary, Office of the Lt. Governor

Senior Advisors

Rep. Mia Ackerman, Deputy Majority Whip

Lincoln Town Administrator T. Joseph Almond

Rev. Dr. Chris Abhulime, King’s Tabernacle Church

Former Lt. Gov. Roger Begin

Channavy Chhay, Executive Director, Center for Southeast Asians

William Conley, Jr. Esq.

Caswell Cooke, Executive Director, Misquamicut Business Association

Sen. Louis DiPalma, Chairman, R.I. Senate Committee on Rules, Gov. Ethics & Oversight

Dr. Ashish Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health

Corey Jones, Executive Director, Black Lives Matter New England PAC

North Providence Mayor Lombardi

Ana Bess Moyer Bell, Founder, Creating Outreach About Addiction Support

Rep. Robert Phillips, Deputy Majority Leader

Jennifer Ortiz, Owner, Executive Cuts

Chris Parisi, Founder/CEO, Trailblaze Marketing

Johnston Mayor Joseph Polisena

Sen. Ana Quezada, Deputy Majority Whip

Armand E. Sabitoni, LIUNA General Secretary-Treasurer & New England Regional Manager

Chief Brian Sullivan, Lincoln Police Department

James Vincent, President, NAACP Providence Branch

Inauguration Co-Chairs

Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien

Cumberland Mayor Jeff Mutter

Members of Incoming Governor McKee’s transition team and past government officials have been meeting with state department leaders to discuss departmental operations, time sensitive short-term initiatives that may be impacted by the transition, and agency budgets. Participants include:

Tony Afonso, Esq.

Lisa Andoscia, President, Rosewood Consulting

Scott Avedisian, CEO, Rhode Island Public Transit Authority

Lt. General Centracchio (Retired)

Channavy Chhay, Executive Director, Center for Southeast Asians

William J. Conley Jr., Esq.

Rosa DeCastillo, Policy Analyst, Lt. Governor’s Office

Colonel Brendan Doherty (Retired)

Erin Donovan Boyle, Executive Director, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce

Paulette Hamilton, Deputy Chief of Staff, Lt. Governor’s Office

Former Lt. Gov. Richard Licht

Charles Roberts, Founder/Executive Director, Rhode Island Slave History Medallions

Anthony Silva, Chief of Staff, Lt. Governor’s Office