Jack Reed sees Biden decision on Afghanistan as best of bad options

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — U.S. Sen. Jack Reed said Thursday he thinks President Biden made the right decision to announce a withdrawal of all American troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, but warned that the country cannot wash its hands of the region.

Reed, a fourth-term Rhode Island Democrat, has long argued that a hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan could have dire consequences for national security. But he acknowledged his views have shifted after nearly 20 years of conflict that have led Afghanistan to be called “the forever war.”

“I think the decision was, of the choices, appropriate,” Reed told 12 News.

“I think the president made probably the hardest decision of his, maybe, entire tenure,” he said. “There were no good answers.”

Reed’s reaction has been closely watched in Washington due to his new position as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, which makes him one of the most prominent voices in Biden’s party on defense issues. He has visited Afghanistan 18 times since the U.S. invasion in 2002.

Reed acknowledged American leaders’ efforts to mobilize the Afghan army have mostly failed.

“For 20 years we’ve been trying to build a credible Afghan military force,” he said. “We’ve not been able to do that. And that’s over multiple administrations, both Republican and Democrat.”

“We have to view this not as closure,” he added. “It’s a transition. Because there are still threats to the United States in that region.”