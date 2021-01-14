‘I need to earn your trust’: McKee talks COVID-19, education in first solo appearance as incoming governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s incoming governor says responding to the coronavirus pandemic will be his top priority once he takes office, but he’s also signaling municipalities could have greater control over decision-making when it comes to issues like education.

In his first solo press conference since President-elect Biden picked Gov. Gina Raimondo to become his U.S. commerce secretary, Lt. Gov. Dan McKee gave Rhode Islanders their first glimpse of what a McKee administration might look like after Raimondo exits for Washington.

The Cumberland Democrat, who was first elected lieutenant governor in 2014, has promised a smooth transition and said his main focus will be responding to the public health crisis. Rhode Island is averaging about 1,000 new coronavirus infections each day and nearly 2,000 people have died with the virus since March.

“I know I need to earn your trust and your confidence and I intend to do that,” McKee said Thursday morning at Chelo’s restaurant in Warwick. (Explaining the choice of venue, he said he is longtime friends with the family that owns the local restaurant chain.)

(Story continues below video).

It remains unclear when exactly McKee will take over the state’s top job, as Raimondo must first earn U.S. Senate confirmation, but he’s hoping it could happen by mid-February. (Others have said it could be in March or April.) But McKee stressed that there’s still a lot to figure out, as he works to get up to speed on a COVID-19 response strategy that he’s mostly been shut out of until now.

The relationship between McKee and Raimondo has been fraught in recent months, as McKee has complained publicly about not being involved enough in the response effort. McKee has said he plans to keep the governor’s COVID-19 response team intact and doesn’t envision “major turnover” in cabinet positions.

But he did suggest that municipalities could be getting more power over decision-making when it comes to coronavirus-related issues, including whether students should learn in-person or virtually — a hot topic this week after Pawtucket school leaders voted to keep most students learning remotely for the entire school year.

“I believe the local district should get the information that they should be getting, making decisions and the state should be doing everything they can to support those decisions,” McKee said.

While McKee said his ultimate goal is to get as many students in classrooms as possible, the tone he struck was already a departure from Raimondo, who has publicly battled with school districts that have moved away from in-person learning.

The lieutenant governor, who previously served 11 years as Cumberland mayor, has a close relationship with many municipal leaders and small business owners. He’s also a major proponent of charter schools, having helped create the Blackstone Valley Prep mayoral academies in northern Rhode Island.

When asked whether he’d push to expand charter schools, McKee said he would focus instead on supporting municipal education departments, mirroring an initiative he pushed while serving as mayor.

“I’m not looking to expand charters, I’m looking to improve schools,” he said, while also bringing up Blackstone Valley Prep several times during the news conference.

In addition to the pandemic, the first major issue facing McKee will be putting together a $10 billion-plus state budget for fiscal 2021-2022, which he’s expected to submit to the R.I. General Assembly in March. McKee will have to scramble, considering he isn’t likely to take over until February, and Raimondo said Wednesday she plans to continue to lead the state until the moment she leaves.

He’ll also be forced to balance a budget at a time when the state is facing a massive deficit. The R.I. Public Expenditures Council this week estimated the deficit totaled $514 million, projecting it would only balloon once one-time revenue from federal aid expired in the coming years.

“While there is a great deal of uncertainty connected with the state’s budget situation for FY 2022, the state faces at the outset a very challenging budget deficit of over $500 million,” RIPEC President and CEO Michael DiBiase said in a statement. “This deficit gap likely will narrow through the availability of additional federal funding, but there will remain a stubborn gap between the state’s revenues and expenditures that will need to be eventually reconciled.”

McKee said he’s receiving support from Raimondo, but it’s difficult to tell directly what role the sitting governor is playing in the transition effort. While dealing with her own planning efforts tied to the Biden administration, Raimondo has offered little in the way of public comment since Christmas, and it appears she and other Biden cabinet picks are under some type of gag order.

The governor refused to answer any questions during a pandemic news conference Wednesday, and she hasn’t otherwise for more than three weeks. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Biden’s pick for labor secretary, likewise dodged questions during a Boston COVID-19 briefing Thursday morning.

The silence from the governor, amid a raging pandemic, evoked sharp criticism from Rhode Island Press Association president James Bessette.

“The media – and the governor’s constituency – deserves and expects better from the governor from now until she departs Rhode Island for Washington,” Bessette said in a statement.

McKee nonetheless expressed confidence that he would put forward a balanced budget, saying he’s already been in communication with House Speaker Joe Shekarchi and Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. The three men are Democrats.

The lieutenant governor also said he would support legalizing recreational marijuana, which has the backing of many of the state’s top lawmakers, and could give Rhode Island much-needed revenue boost.

Unlike Raimondo, however, McKee said he’d support private retail shops — like Massachusetts — rather than state-run operations. The latter, which would look more like the state-run liquor stores in New Hampshire, was supported by Raimondo.

To help with the transition of power, McKee has appointed Joseph Rodio Jr. to serve as his transition committee chair. Rodio has served as the lieutenant governor’s legal counsel for most of his two terms.

In addition to taking over most state operations, McKee is also expected to pick the next lieutenant governor once that position becomes vacant.

Several people have thrown their hats in the ring to be considered, and various members of the General Assembly have called for more power over the appointment process. If McKee ends up decided, as is the status quo right now, the appointment could become one of his first major political challenges with so many competing interests.

McKee said Thursday the decision is important, but not as high a priority for him compared to responding to the pandemic — an effort that has gone into hyperdrive since learning he’d be taking over as governor.

“What Zoom call am I headed to now?” he asked aides after ending the news conference.

This story is developing and will be updated.

