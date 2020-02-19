High court blocks release of 38 Studios grand jury docs

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The R.I. Supreme Court on Wednesday unanimously rejected Gov. Gina Raimondo’s request to unseal grand jury records from the investigation into the failed 38 Studios deal, upholding a lower court decision.

“For many people in this state, particularly those who are currently holding public office, the 38 Studios situation and the company’s bankruptcy, occurring as it did just as the entire country was clawing its way out of the Great Recession, still stings,” Justice Francis Flaherty wrote in a 32-page opinion. “We certainly understand those feelings.”

“However, after careful consideration of the issues ably briefed and argued by the parties, the judgment of the Superior Court is affirmed,” he continued.

The governor had petitioned for the material’s release back in 2017, following the conclusion of the state’s civil lawsuit over the video-game company founded by Curt Schilling, which went bankrupt after receiving a $75-million state-backed loan.

Raimondo argued that while grand jury secrecy usually means such material should remain under wraps, the “extraordinary public interest” in the 38 Studios saga was sufficient reason to order the documents released. But both Attorney General Peter Neronha and his predecessor, Peter Kilmartin, said doing so would undermine the grand jury process.

The four-year criminal probe into 38 Studios, which included 18 months before a grand jury, appeared to come to an end in the summer of 2016, when Kilmartin and then-R.I. State Police Col. Steven O’Donnell announced that there was no basis to file charges.

