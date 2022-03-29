PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Helena Foulkes on Tuesday called for state leaders to give most Rhode Islanders a $500 tax cut to help offset rising prices.

Foulkes, a former CVS Health executive who is challenging Gov. Dan McKee, urged him to use part of the state’s massive $618 million budget surplus to offer the tax cut to all Rhode Islanders making less than $100,000.

“Our state is seeing an unprecedented surplus, but Rhode Islanders’ budgets are tighter than ever,” Foulkes said in a statement.

The Foulkes campaign estimated more than 400,000 households would benefit from the tax cut, and pegged its cost at about $200 million.

“Everyday I talk to hardworking Rhode Islanders who feel like they’re being priced out of our state, and inflation has only made their lives more difficult,” she said. “As governor, I will work to lower the cost of living in our state, but we also need to give families relief — now.”

Rhode Island’s state government finished the last fiscal year, which ended June 30, with a far bigger surplus than usual due to generous federal reimbursement for costs tied to COVID as well as an uptick in revenue due to the economic recovery.

The surplus is one of the reasons Rhode Island government is currently flush with cash, along with rising tax receipts and roughly $7 billion in federal relief money that has flowed in since the start of the pandemic. The budget picture is expected to improve further in May when new revenue estimates come out.

In the budget plan he released in January, McKee proposed using much of the surplus for infrastructure projects, including $120.8 million for the Pastore complex in Cranston, $108.2 million for a new Zambarano facility at Eleanor Slater Hospital’s Burrillville campus and $45.1 million for the State House, as well as $100 million for a state match to obtain federal infrastructure funds.

The Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council — which has urged state leaders to use the one-time surplus for one-time expenses, not recurring spending that will need to be funded some other way in the future — recently calculated that McKee is using $118 million of the surplus to cover ongoing annual expenses, with the rest allocated to one-time projects.

Foulkes is the second Democratic gubernatorial candidate to call for a tax cut in recent weeks.

Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea has urged the state to suspend the gas tax until prices at the pump fall back to the level where they were before Russia invaded Ukraine, echoing a proposal first put forward by Republican state lawmakers. Connecticut’s governor recently signed a law suspending the gas tax there.

Foulkes dismissed Gorbea’s proposal in an interview with 12 News earlier this month, calling it “a real short-term approach” and saying, “I would like to see things that are more long-lasting for middle-class and lower-income people in this state.”

The other two Democrats in the gubernatorial primary are former Secretary of State Matt Brown and community activist Luis Daniel Muñoz.