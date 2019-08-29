HealthSource RI chief leaving for Pa. job

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The head of HealthSource RI, the state’s Affordable Care Exchange, is stepping down after four years to take a similar position in Pennsylvania.

Zach Sherman, who has led HealthSource RI since 2015 and been a part of the state’s ACA implementation team since 2011, announced the move Thursday morning. He will be moving to the Keystone State to run its recently established Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority.

“A record number of Rhode Islanders have access to affordable health care as a direct result of Zach’s service to our state,” Gov. Gina Raimondo said in a statement. “Under his leadership we’ve made significant progress reducing our uninsured rate and have improved HealthSource’s engagement with its customers.”

Sherman said he was proud of his tenure, noting that more than 96% of Rhode Islanders currently have health insurance and that enrollment through HealthSource is rising even as sign-ups through the federal-run insurance exchange are falling.

Lindsay Lang, HealthSource’s chief of staff, will serve as its interim leader while a search for a permanent director takes place.

Sherman’s annual salary was about $167,000 during the 2018-19 fiscal year, while Lang’s was about $133,000, according to the state transparency portal.

