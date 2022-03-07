PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee hinted Monday that R.I. State Police Col. James Manni could be stepping down from his post before long.

A spokesperson for McKee said the governor was asked at an unrelated event whether Manni would be retiring, and McKee acknowledged that an announcement would be coming at some point, though he did not offer any specific timeline. She declined further comment.

Manni did not respond to requests for comment.

Manni was nominated to lead the state police by then Gov. Gina Raimondo in December 2018, succeeding Ann Assumpico.

Manni had previously spent 25 years with the State Police, retiring as major in 2015. He then worked for the R.I. Turnpike and Bridge Authority and as Narragansett’s town manager before returning to lead the agency.

