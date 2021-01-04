Gov. Raimondo back in quarantine following contact with COVID case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is quarantining for the second time in less than a month following close contact with a person who has COVID-19, according to her office.

“Governor Raimondo was informed that she had a close contact last week who tested positive,” communications director Josh Block said in an email. “She has been in quarantine and has tested negative repeatedly, including earlier today. She will be out of quarantine on Thursday and will continue working from home until that time.”

Raimondo’s weekly coronavirus news conference will be moved from Thursday to Friday at 1 p.m., Block said.

Raimondo previously quarantined for one week in December after the state’s health director, Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, tested positive for the virus.

Block declined to comment on whether or not the person she came in contact with was a member of state government. He said Raimondo was exposed last week and informed “shortly thereafter.”

Earlier on Monday Raimondo cancelled a planned in-person appearance at the opening of the new General Assembly session on Tuesday.

Rhode Island’s quarantine guidance requires a minimum seven-day quarantine for those who remain asymptomatic and test negative five days after exposure.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.