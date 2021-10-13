Former state Rep. Ray Sullivan dies at 44

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Former state Rep. Ray Sullivan, a prominent figure in Rhode Island Democratic politics for two decades, has died. He was 44.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our son,” Sullivan’s family said in a statement. “Ray passed away on Monday, Oct. 11, at his home in Providence. We respectfully request privacy at this difficult time.”

The news came as a shock to many in Rhode Island political and media circles, where Sullivan was a familiar and gregarious presence at the State House and elsewhere.

“I first met Ray when he was working for Myrth York and I was working for Sheldon Whitehouse during the 2002 governor’s race,” recalled Bill Fischer, a fellow Democratic operative. “It’s not easy forming a friendship under those circumstances, but somehow it happened. He was someone you just wanted to be around.”

Sullivan represented his hometown of Coventry in the R.I. House of Representatives from 2005 to 2011. He also ran Barack Obama’s campaign in Rhode Island in 2008 and was a key leader of the effort to legalize same-sex marriage in 2013. In recent years, he was a frequent spokesperson for the United Nurses and Allied Professionals union, as well as a strategist for various campaigns.

“He was a respected adversary and a good friend – given that our clients often had opposing interests he knew how to be both,” Fischer said. “He understood campaign tactics and excelled at formulating strategic communication’s plans. His lasting legacy will be the passion he brought to the marriage equality campaigns and the equity he achieved for all Rhode Islanders.”

State Rep. Brian Newberry, a North Smithfield Republican, wrote on Twitter: “Ray and I served together and while we differed on maybe 90% of the issues he was always a stand-up guy and a gentleman with never a cross-word. His passion for LBGT rights was heartfelt as well and he moved mountains politically in that regard.”

A Providence College graduate, Sullivan was a devoted fan of the New England Revolution soccer team.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.