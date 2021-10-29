Five new medical marijuana dispensaries picked to open across RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Five new medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state in the coming months after a long-awaited lottery on Friday randomly selected the winners, who had applied for the coveted licenses last year.

The random lottery, which selected from geographic zones in order to spread out the access to medical cannabis, resulted in five winners: RMI Compassion Center in Woonsocket, Pinnacle Compassion Center in Central Falls, Green Wave Compassion Center in Foster, Solar Therapeutics in Cranston and Plant Based Compassionate Care in South Kingstown.

None of those municipalities currently have a dispensary, known in Rhode Island as compassion centers; the existing three are in Providence, Warwick and Portsmouth.

The lottery, conducted in public by the Department of Business Regulation and using R.I. Lottery balls and a tumbler from Twin River, did not include the applicants for Zone 6, which stretches from Pawtucket through the East Bay.

One of the disqualified applicants in that zone, Atlas Enterprises LLC, is appealing the decision, holding up the lottery for Zone 6. (Atlas applied to open a dispensary in Newport, where they are banned by city ordinance.)

The lottery comes nearly two and a half years after the General Assembly approved the expansion of medical marijuana from three dispensaries to nine.

Dozens of applicants were approved for the lottery, though some were disqualified because they did not conform to local zoning laws at their proposed location. One applicant was disqualified because he had previous admitted to paying a bribe to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia when he sought a cannabis license in that city.

The expansion of the program is expected to provide more access for thousands of patients who use the medicine, and more business opportunity for nearly 70 licensed cannabis growers who have only ever had three stores where they can sell their product.

The new licensees have nine months to open their dispensaries. They must pay an annual licensing fee to the state of $500,000.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.